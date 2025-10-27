'Idea Was To Expand ...': SJ Uplift Kabaddi Founder Sambhav Jain On Taking India’s Oldest Sport To The World Stage

Kabaddi, India’s homegrown sport, is on the brink of a global breakthrough. WhilePro KabaddiLeague isleaving nostone unturned to make the sport popular globally, SJ Uplift Kabaddi is also discovering, training, and showcasing talent from local grounds to international arenas. The Free Press Journal caught up with its founder Sambhav Jain to understand how they’re building Kabaddi’s future one league at a time.

Excerpts from the interview

Q) What inspired the creation of SJ Uplift Kabaddi?

After 15 years in cricket and football, I saw that Kabaddi though deeply rooted in India’s culture wasn’t getting the professional structure it deserved. The idea behind SJ Uplift Kabaddi was to change that narrative: identify raw talent in villages, nurture it through structured training, and create opportunities on national and global stages. Our mission is to make Kabaddi an aspirational sport that unites communities and builds real careers for athletes.

Q) How is your grassroots-first approach transforming the sport?

Grassroots is where true talent lives. With the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), we’ve built a direct pipeline for village-level players to reach professional visibility. In its debut season, UPKL clocked over 300 million digital views and 30 million TV viewers, proving that the appetite for Kabaddi is massive. Several players were picked up by national leagues a testament to what happens when you invest in the base of the pyramid.

Q) How is SJUplift Kabaddi taking the sport to the global stage

Through SJ Uplift Kabaddi, we’re doing that with a double-engine strategy UPKL builds the base, WSKL takes it global. Both are sanctioned by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) and backed by the South Asian Kabaddi Federation (SAKF). We’re also partnering with government bodies to ensure long-term support, compliance, and sustainability. Kabaddi must not only inspire it must empower.

Q) What sets the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) apart on the global stage?

Kabaddi’s Olympic dream needs international scale, and WSKL is that catalyst. With participation from over 40 countries, including 60% overseas players, it brings global diversity while staying true to the sport’s roots. Hosted in Dubai, WSKL plans international player auctions, cross-border coaching, and franchise-based competition. It’s not just a league — it’s Kabaddi’s official global launchpad.

Q) How does WSKL aim to make Kabaddi truly global?

WSKL goes beyond competition. It’s setting up training academies, coaching programs, and technical collaborations across continents. Federations from Iran, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, and Bangladesh are on board, while new markets like the US, Canada, and the UAE are joining fast. The goal is simple to make Kabaddi the face of India’s sporting identity on a global stage.