 Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In Chandimandir Cantt For 9 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPanchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In Chandimandir Cantt For 9 Years

Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In Chandimandir Cantt For 9 Years

A Panchkula woman allegedly hired contract killers to kill a stray dog in the Chandimandir cantonment area. The dog, a resident for nine years, was found buried on December 5. Investigations revealed the motive was the stray barking at her pet. The woman, identified as Debmitra Abhishek Pal, reportedly hired two individuals who kidnapped and strangled the animal.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
X

Panchkula: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana’s Panchkula. A woman allegedly had a stray dog killed by hiring contract killers in the Chandimandir cantonment area. The stray dog had been living in the area for the past nine years and was considered part of the locality, like a family member by the residents.

On 5 December, the dog’s dead body was found burried. Following an investigation, it was revealed that the woman allegedly got the dog killed because it had barked at her pet dog. The woman reportedly hired two individuals who first kidnapped the dog and then strangled it to death.

Read Also
Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures
article-image

According to a post on X, the woman has been identified as Debmitra Abhishek Pal, the wife of an army officer.

The dog was allegedly kidnapped by two people on a scooter, taken out of the area, strangled to death and then buried. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Chapter Of My Life'
Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Chapter Of My Life'
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here

Punishment For Killing Dog

Killing a dog in India is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sections 428 and 429 deal with cruelty to animals and are punishable by imprisonment of up to two or five years, a fine, or both. Under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), such offences are also covered under Section 325, which carries similar penalties, including imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both.

While older laws prescribed nominal fines (as low as ₹50), modern legal interpretation and enforcement aim for more stringent punishment, with fines potentially amounting to ₹2,000 or more, along with imprisonment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Who Is Satadru Datta? Businessman & Main Organiser Of Messi’s GOAT India Tour Arrested After Chaos...

Who Is Satadru Datta? Businessman & Main Organiser Of Messi’s GOAT India Tour Arrested After Chaos...

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal...

Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal...

Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In...

Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In...