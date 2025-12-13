Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In Chandimandir Cantt For 9 Years

X

Panchkula: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana’s Panchkula. A woman allegedly had a stray dog killed by hiring contract killers in the Chandimandir cantonment area. The stray dog had been living in the area for the past nine years and was considered part of the locality, like a family member by the residents.

On 5 December, the dog’s dead body was found burried. Following an investigation, it was revealed that the woman allegedly got the dog killed because it had barked at her pet dog. The woman reportedly hired two individuals who first kidnapped the dog and then strangled it to death.

According to a post on X, the woman has been identified as Debmitra Abhishek Pal, the wife of an army officer.

The dog was allegedly kidnapped by two people on a scooter, taken out of the area, strangled to death and then buried. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Punishment For Killing Dog

Killing a dog in India is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sections 428 and 429 deal with cruelty to animals and are punishable by imprisonment of up to two or five years, a fine, or both. Under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), such offences are also covered under Section 325, which carries similar penalties, including imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both.

While older laws prescribed nominal fines (as low as ₹50), modern legal interpretation and enforcement aim for more stringent punishment, with fines potentially amounting to ₹2,000 or more, along with imprisonment.