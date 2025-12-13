Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment

JP Nears Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats | File

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of a historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation elections. Out of 101 wards, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured 50 seats so far, only one short of the majority mark.

As per the latest trends, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) bagged 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 19 seats. Meanwhile, two seats were won by Others.

PM Modi's Reaction:

Reacting to the NDA’s victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP will towards this vibrant city’s growth. “The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics. The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our Party. Our Party will work towards this vibrant city’s growth and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people,” he said.

Thank you Thiruvananthapuram!



The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics.



The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our Party.



Our Party will work towards… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2025

Kerala BJP Unit's Statement:

Kerala’s BJP unit said that the mandate reflected the people’s trust in the leadership of PM Modi.

"A historic transformation in Kerala’s capital. Thiruvananthapuram is set to witness its first BJP Mayor, with the party emerging as the dominant force in the Municipal Corporation. This mandate reflects the people’s trust in the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, guidance of Shri @AmitShah ji, Shri @JPNadda ji, Shri @blsanthosh ji and Shri @RajeevRC_X ji’s vision for #VikasitaKeralam. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Thiruvananthapuram for placing their faith in development-oriented governance," the BJP said.

A historic transformation in Kerala’s capital.



Thiruvananthapuram is set to witness its first BJP Mayor, with the party emerging as the dominant force in the Municipal Corporation.



This mandate reflects the people’s trust in the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/hGhlcb8VvA — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) December 13, 2025

Notably, polling did not take place in one seat due to the death of a candidate. Meanwhile, the counting for the Tripunithura Municipality in Ernakulam district has been completed. The NDA also emerged victorious by a narrow margin by securing 21 seats. The LDF won 20, while the UDF bagged 12 seats.

Meanwhile, the UDF crossed the majority mark in Kochi. The Congress-led alliance won 44 seats.

HUGE 🚨 BJP gets the first Mayor in Kerala's history.



BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation Elections🔥



Total Seats : 101

BJP : 50

LDF : 29

UDF : 19

OTH : 2



Polling in one ward was cancelled following the death of a candidate last week.

pic.twitter.com/vpJFLePB4B — Political Views (@PoliticalViewsO) December 13, 2025

According to the latest trends released by the State Election Commission, Kerala, the UDF led by the Congress is leading on 3,155 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead on 2,565 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is leading on 577 wards.

These local body polls were a litmus test for political parties in the state ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

Reacting to the UDF’s performance in the local body polls, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor called the results a clear mandate and a celebration of the state's democratic spirit.

Shashi Tharoor's Statement:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor congratulated the United Democratic Front (UDF) for what he described as an impressive performance across local bodies, terming it a powerful signal ahead of the next state legislative elections.

"What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through," Tharoor wrote. He said the UDF's showing reflected the impact of hard work, a strong political message and prevailing anti-incumbency, noting that the alliance had performed significantly better than in the 2020 local body polls.

At the same time, Tharoor acknowledged the BJP's breakthrough in the state capital. He congratulated the party on its "historic performance" and "significant victory" in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, calling it a notable shift in the capital's political landscape. Tharoor added that while he had campaigned for a change from decades of LDF rule, voters chose another alternative promising governance change, underscoring the essence of democracy.