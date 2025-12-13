Crazy Scenes In Kolkata! Newlyweds Cancel Honeymoon To Witness Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour 2025; VIDEO

Image: Lionel Messi/ANI/X

The frenzy surrounding Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 continues to throw up remarkable stories, and one such moment unfolded when a devoted fan revealed just how far her admiration for the Argentine superstar extends. Speaking amid the celebrations and crowd buzz, the fan shared a deeply personal sacrifice made in the name of football’s greatest icon.

“Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming, as this is important,” the fan said, smiling with unmistakable pride. She also explained that the decision was mutual and heartfelt, driven by years of unwavering devotion to Messi. “We have been following him since 2010,” she added, underlining that their love for the football legend predates many milestones in their lives.

For the couple, witnessing Messi’s presence in India was not just another sporting event, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience that outweighed even a honeymoon. Their story quickly caught the attention of fellow supporters, many of whom applauded the gesture and related to the emotion behind it. In a country where football fandom often runs deep, Messi’s influence has transcended generations, careers, and now, even wedding plans.

'Mohabbat Hai!': Kolkata Fan's Ecstatic Reaction For Lionel Messi Goes Viral During GOAT India Tour 2025; Video

An atmosphere of pure emotion and unwavering belief surrounded the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 as an ecstatic Lionel Messi fan poured his heart out while speaking about the football icon and Argentina’s future on the world stage. Standing among thousands of supporters gathered to celebrate Messi’s presence in India, the fan’s words captured the depth of devotion that the Argentine legend inspires across generations.

“I have loved Messi since 2007. Mohabbat hai,” he said with a wide smile, blending football passion with poetic honesty. For him, Messi is not just a footballer but an emotion that has grown stronger with every year, every goal, and every defining moment of his extraordinary career. From Messi’s early days at Barcelona to his crowning glory with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the fan described his journey of admiration as deeply personal and everlasting.

The supporter’s optimism stretched beyond the present celebrations. With firm conviction, he added, “In 2026, we will get the World Cup again. Argentina will be the champion.” His confidence reflected the belief shared by many fans who see Messi not only as the leader who ended Argentina’s long World Cup drought but also as the symbol of a winning legacy that continues to inspire the next generation of players.