 VIDEO: Stephen Curry Drills INCREDIBLE Shot From Beyond Court During Pre-Game Warm Up
Golden State Warriors' legend Stephen Curry once again proved why is amongst the greatest basketball players of all time. During a pre game routine, Curry nailed a shot from beyond the full length of the court. The 37-year-old was in the tunnel where he received the ball only to swing it with venom and hit the basket on the curl.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Curry has been out with an injury having missed GSW's last five games. On Friday night, he showcased he was back to his very best with the scarcely believable shot. A basketball court is approximately 28.65 meters long, meaning Curry's throw nailed the target from that far away. The Guinness record for the longest basketball is 34.6 metres, with Curry not far off the mark.

Curry is averaging 27.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent shooting from 3-point range in the NBA this season. The 37-year-old made the tunnel shot famous at Oracle Arena in Oakland. However, he had not attempted it since the Warriors moved to Chase Center in 2019. Curry's pre-game routine is an event in its own and the tunnel shot all but signals he is fit and firing.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Stephen Curry was cleared to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves without any concerns of minutes. It could mark his first game with his brother Seth Curry, who also joined the Warriors this season. The two brothers have only played together briefly in the pre-season of 2013. Seth has since had a journeyman career while Steph has been a staple at the Warriors. With both well into father time, it is a significant moment in their later NBA careers.

