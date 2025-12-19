Nick Jonas Grooves To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Song Shararat With Brothers Kevin & Joe; Fans Say 'Never Imagined This' - VIDEO

Global pop star Nick Jonas set the internet buzzing after he shared a video of himself grooving to the song Shararat from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar, alongside his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Friday (December 19), Nick posted the fun clip ahead of his show and called the Bollywood track his latest source of motivation. He captioned the video, “New pre-show hype song unlocked,” instantly grabbing the attention of Indian fans.

The unexpected crossover left desi fans thrilled, with many flooding the comments section expressing surprise and excitement. Reactions ranged from “Never imagined this” to “Bollywood going global,” as users celebrated the Jonas Brothers vibing to a Ranveer's song.

"I think PC has taken over Nick’s account 😅 and we are not complaining," commented another user.

"Cutest national Jiju," read another comment whereas a fan demanded, "Can you all learn the hook step to Gallan Goodiyan for your next hype song post?"

Some fans also went on to say that Nick is more 'desi' than his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra.

This isn’t the first time Nick has shown his fondness for Bollywood music. Earlier, he had also grooved to Aavan Jaavan, a song featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani from the film War 2, which had similarly won over Indian audiences.

"My hype up song before every show on the tour. What a jam," Nick had captioned the post. Reacting to it, Hrithik commented, "I agree."