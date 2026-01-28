'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO

Ajit Pawar, Rahul Vaidya | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya expressed shock over the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died when his chartered aircraft crashed in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday morning (January 28) while attempting to land.

He also recalled their last meeting, remembering how Pawar kept requesting his favourite songs one after another for nearly two hours nonstop.

Rahul Vaidya Recalls His Last Meet With Ajit Pawar

Rahul took to his Instagram and shared a video showing Ajit Pawar enjoying his performance of O Mere Dil Ke Chain, even singing along to the song. He wrote, "This was on 6th DEC 2025 where ajit dada kept requesting his fav songs one after another for about 2 hours non stop! I never thought this would be the last time I met him."

Check it out:

'An Untimely Goodbye That Feels Unreal'

Vaidya added, "An untimely goodbye that feels unreal and deeply personal. Ajit Dada Pawar Gone too soon, remembered forever. May your soul find peace, Dada. Om Shanti."

Maharashtra Declares 3-day Mourning After Ajit Pawar's Death

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a three-day state mourning following the death of Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati earlier in the day. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11 am.

Ajit Pawar's Death

The plane crash occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land in the Baramati area of Pune district. Initial reports suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries. However, it was later confirmed that there were no survivors.

According to an occurrence report, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45, bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary information revealed that five people were on board, including the pilot-in-command, a first officer, and three passengers. Pawar was reportedly travelling with his personal security officer and an attendant.

Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.