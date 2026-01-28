 'Such Horrible News': Kangana Ranaut Expresses Shock Over Ajit Pawar's Death In Tragic Plane Crash - VIDEO
Kangana Ranaut was approached by the media and asked about Pawar’s death outside Parliament. The question visibly took her by surprise, as she was unaware of his passing at the time

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. Pawar was killed after a small aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land on Wednesday morning.

Earlier today, Kangana was approached by the media and asked about Pawar’s death outside Parliament. The question visibly took her by surprise, as she was unaware of his passing at the time.

"Oh my God. That's horrible. This is such a horrible news. There are not enough words to express. Apne emotions ko align karke, I will give a statement later," Kangana is heard saying in a video

Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. Following reports of the crash, Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar and NCP leader Supriya Sule and reportedly rushed to Baramati.

About the crash

The crash occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land in the Baramati area of Pune district. Initial reports suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries. However, it was later confirmed that there were no survivors. News agency PTI confirmed the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to an occurrence report, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45, bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary information revealed that five people were on board, including the pilot-in-command, a first officer, and three passengers. Pawar was reportedly travelling with his personal security officer and an attendant.

The aircraft reportedly crashed into an open field near Baramati airport during its landing attempt. Videos from the crash site have since surfaced on social media, showing the severely damaged aircraft engulfed in flames as emergency responders rushed to the spot.

