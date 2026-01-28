 'Itna Marungi Ke Dard Bhi Confuse Hojayega...': Rupali Ganguly's Scene From Anupamaa Goes Viral, Actress Tweets, 'Bas Karm Kate Jao' - Watch Video
'Itna Marungi Ke Dard Bhi Confuse Hojayega...': Rupali Ganguly's Scene From Anupamaa Goes Viral, Actress Tweets, 'Bas Karm Kate Jao' - Watch Video

A scene from Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa is going viral on social media, in which she is seen bashing another character. Fans are praising her performance, and the actress took to X to react to the praises.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | X (Twitter)

There's no doubt that Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Indian television industry. In her current show Anupamaa, there have been many moments when the actress' performance became the talk of the town. Now, a scene from a recent episode of Anupamaa has gone viral on social media, in which Rupali's act has become the talk of the town.

In the scene, Rupali is seen bashing a character, and she says, "Tujhe baalon se pakad ke, chotti se ghasitte hue beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi. Tujhe ghuma ghuma kar marungi, gira gira kar marungi, dauda dauda kar marungi, bhaga bhaga kar marungi, joota bhigo ke marungi, sandal todke marungi, saari lihaaz chhodke marungi. Dono haathon se marungi. Haath thak gaye toh laathon se marungi, aur agar pair thak gaye toh baaton se marungi. Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse hojayega ke kis kis haddi par, kis kis chhot par dhyan do. Bahot marungi!" Watch the video below...

Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Anupama Refuses Dirty Politics As She Fights Against Rajni;...
article-image

A fan of Rupali tweeted, "@TheRupali wat a brilliant performance👏🙇🏻‍♀️u owned the episode entirely💗 I genuinely want to know how drain u feel aftr giving such intense scenes with those emotion,voice modulation & heavy dialogues🥹 How much time it take 2gain bck energy 4another shot (sic)."

The actress replied to the fan and wrote, "These scenes r literally done back to back and two different scenes in two different units almost simultaneously…. Where is the time to think if I m tired or drained out … bas karm karte jao … the writers editors directors and DOP and the ADs help so so so much … team effort hai … jab woh log nahi thakte toh main kaise thak jaoon (sic)."

When Ajit Dada's 'Mala Rassa De' Clip Showcasing His Love For Maharashtrian Cuisine Went Viral; Old Video Resurfaces - Watch
When Ajit Dada's 'Mala Rassa De' Clip Showcasing His Love For Maharashtrian Cuisine Went Viral; Old Video Resurfaces - Watch
'Why Are So Many Treating This As Obituary?': Sona Mohapatra On Arijit Singh Retiring As Playback Singer, Say Producers 'Overuse' One Voice
'Why Are So Many Treating This As Obituary?': Sona Mohapatra On Arijit Singh Retiring As Playback Singer, Say Producers 'Overuse' One Voice
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In...
article-image

Anupamaa TRP

For the past few weeks, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 had taken the top spot in the TRP charts. However, it looks like Anupamaa is all set to back at number one position because of Rupali's amazing performance.

