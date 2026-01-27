'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS

Adrija Roy and Vigunesh Iyer |

Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy, who plays Rahi on the show, got engaged to the love of her life, Vigunesh Iyer. The actress shared a series of pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony, where both Adrija and Vigunesh looked stunning in traditional South Indian attire.

Sharing the pictures from her engagement, Adrija wrote, "Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home (sic)." She added, "I love you My Love @vignuesh1."

Adrija's co-star Mazher Sayed commented with a red heart on the post. YRKKH actor Rohit Purohit commented, "Congratulations to both of you." Actress Jaswir Kaur wrote, "So Happy for both of You Many Many Congratulations." Samridhii Shukla too congratulated the couple along with others. B Prak extended his congratulations, saying, "Congratulations 🎈🎊 Thakur ji shri radha rani Khoob Ashirwaad De." Other Television stars continued to congratulate the couple in the comment section.

Adrija Roy and Vigunesh Iyer reportedly got engaged on January 25, 2026, at Vigunesh’s farmhouse. Adrija looked stunning in a red traditional South Indian saree, accessorized with a gold necklace, layered earrings, bangles, kamarband, maang-tika, and gajra. Vigunesh complemented her in a turquoise kurta paired with a white dhoti. The duo skipped traditional matching outfits and instead chose contrasting ensembles, adding a vibrant splash of color to their ceremony.

The couple exchanged rings in an open space as guests showered them with rose petals. A tree in the background was adorned with yellow and white flowers, while both wore white and pink garlands. In another picture, Vigunesh was seen lovingly embracing Adrija, kissing her forehead and hands, capturing a truly romantic moment.

Adrija Roy and Vigunesh Iyer’s engagement was a small, intimate affair attended by close friends and family at his farmhouse. The ceremony took place outdoors, beautifully decorated with flowers, and the natural sunlight added a perfect, picturesque touch to the photographs.