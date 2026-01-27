 'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS

'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS

Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy got engaged to her boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer, at his farmhouse in a traditional South Indian ceremony. The couple exchanged rings amid rose petals, with Adrija stunning in a red saree and Vigunesh in a turquoise kurta.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Adrija Roy and Vigunesh Iyer |

Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy, who plays Rahi on the show, got engaged to the love of her life, Vigunesh Iyer. The actress shared a series of pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony, where both Adrija and Vigunesh looked stunning in traditional South Indian attire.

Sharing the pictures from her engagement, Adrija wrote, "Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home (sic)." She added, "I love you My Love @vignuesh1."

Adrija's co-star Mazher Sayed commented with a red heart on the post. YRKKH actor Rohit Purohit commented, "Congratulations to both of you." Actress Jaswir Kaur wrote, "So Happy for both of You Many Many Congratulations." Samridhii Shukla too congratulated the couple along with others. B Prak extended his congratulations, saying, "Congratulations 🎈🎊 Thakur ji shri radha rani Khoob Ashirwaad De." Other Television stars continued to congratulate the couple in the comment section.

Adrija Roy and Vigunesh Iyer reportedly got engaged on January 25, 2026, at Vigunesh’s farmhouse. Adrija looked stunning in a red traditional South Indian saree, accessorized with a gold necklace, layered earrings, bangles, kamarband, maang-tika, and gajra. Vigunesh complemented her in a turquoise kurta paired with a white dhoti. The duo skipped traditional matching outfits and instead chose contrasting ensembles, adding a vibrant splash of color to their ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities In India: All You Need To Know
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities In India: All You Need To Know
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
Read Also
World Television Day 2025: Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Says TV Has Grown Stronger Rather Than Being...
article-image

The couple exchanged rings in an open space as guests showered them with rose petals. A tree in the background was adorned with yellow and white flowers, while both wore white and pink garlands. In another picture, Vigunesh was seen lovingly embracing Adrija, kissing her forehead and hands, capturing a truly romantic moment.

Adrija Roy and Vigunesh Iyer’s engagement was a small, intimate affair attended by close friends and family at his farmhouse. The ceremony took place outdoors, beautifully decorated with flowers, and the natural sunlight added a perfect, picturesque touch to the photographs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome...
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome...
Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda, Husband Somasekhar Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Relatives With...
Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda, Husband Somasekhar Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Relatives With...
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In...
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In...
'Politicians, SC Have Divided Us': Salman Khan's Co-Star Sneha Ullal Expresses Frustration Over...
'Politicians, SC Have Divided Us': Salman Khan's Co-Star Sneha Ullal Expresses Frustration Over...
The 50 Shooting Kicks Off: Day 1 Sees 10 Captains, Special Guest & First Elimination; Here's All You...
The 50 Shooting Kicks Off: Day 1 Sees 10 Captains, Special Guest & First Elimination; Here's All You...