 Sonakshi Sinha, PETA India Gifts Mechanical Elephant To Thrissur Temple To Promote Cruelty-Free And Safer Religious Practices | VIDEO
Actor Sonakshi Sinha and PETA India donated a life-size mechanical elephant, Pallipuram Unikrishnan, to a Thrissur temple that has stopped using live elephants. The initiative promotes animal welfare while preserving religious traditions through cruelty-free practices.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
A life-size mechanical elephant donated by Sonakshi Sinha and PETA India stands at the Thrissur temple, marking a shift towards cruelty-free and safer religious rituals | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 28: Actor Sonakshi Sinha, along with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, has donated a life-size mechanical elephant named Pallipuram Unikrishnan to Pallipuram Sreekrishna Temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The mechanical elephant was unveiled on Tuesday in the presence of temple authorities, local representatives and devotees.

Temple shifts away from live elephants

The initiative recognises the temple’s decision to stop using live elephants for rituals and festivals. Until 2024, the temple used multiple elephants during its annual Pooram celebrations, but later adopted a mechanical elephant to prioritise animal welfare and devotee safety. Pallipuram Unikrishnan will now be used for ceremonies in a cruelty-free manner.

PETA India’s 19th such contribution

This donation marks PETA India’s 19th mechanical elephant contribution nationwide and the tenth in Kerala. The inauguration included traditional rituals and a Panchari melam performance.

Warm response from devotees

Sonakshi Sinha said the initiative reflects how tradition and technology can coexist compassionately. Temple Thantri Sri Annimangalam Narayanan Namboodiri said devotees warmly welcomed the shift, calling it safer and meaningful.

Animal welfare highlighted

PETA India highlighted that elephants face severe suffering in captivity, while mechanical elephants offer a humane alternative without compromising religious customs.

