 Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar Attend The Wedding? Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar Attend The Wedding? Watch Viral Video

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar Attend The Wedding? Watch Viral Video

Did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot? A video of the two getting married is going viral on social media. However, let us tell you that it is an AI-generated.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Deverakona, Rashmika Mandanna married? |

There have been reports that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are engaged, and are all set to get married in February this year. However, a video from their South Indian wedding is going viral on social media. In the video, we can see that celebrities like Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, and others attended the wedding.

While it looks like a proper wedding video, let us tell you that it is an AI-generated video. The video has been shared by an Instagram user who creates AI videos. Watch the video below...

Read Also
VD14 Titled Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda Reunites With Fiancée Rashmika Mandanna After 7 Years-...
article-image

In the caption, the Instagram user claimed that the wedding reportedly happened on January 26 in a grand yet private ceremony in Hyderabad. However, at the end of the caption, he gave a disclaimer which read, "This Reel is AI-generated and created solely for entertainment purposes. No harm or disrespect is intended towards anyone (sic)."

Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur AI Wedding Video

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: January 28, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-37 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 28, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-37 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Moves Into Semi-Finals After Lorenzo Musetti Retires, Taking Two-Set Lead
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Moves Into Semi-Finals After Lorenzo Musetti Retires, Taking Two-Set Lead
'Papa, I Am Going To Baramati With Ajit Pawar': Pinky Mali’s Father Recalls Her Final Conversation Before Crash
'Papa, I Am Going To Baramati With Ajit Pawar': Pinky Mali’s Father Recalls Her Final Conversation Before Crash
CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Notification For 43 Non-Teaching Posts Out; Here's How To Apply
CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Notification For 43 Non-Teaching Posts Out; Here's How To Apply

A few days ago, the same Instagram user had shared an AI-generated video of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's wedding. Even that had gone viral on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Movie

Meanwhile, Vijay and Rashmika made it to the headlines recently as they are all set to star together in a film titled Ranabaali. The makers announced the film with a promo a couple of days ago, and it has grabbed everyone's attention.

Ranabaali is a period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. After the promo of the film was released, netizens were upset that the makers decided to show an AI-generated video.

Read Also
Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan REACTS To Critic Claiming Film's First Look...
article-image

However, replying to a tweet, Rahul clarified that it was an AI video. He tweeted, "Thank you @idlebrainjeevi garu 🙏🏻. But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time (sic)."

Ranabaali Release Date

Ranabaali is slated to release on September 11, 2026. So, if Rashmika and Vijay get married in February, this will be their first film to release as a couple.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Itna Marungi Ke Dard Bhi Confuse Hojayega...': Rupali Ganguly's Scene From Anupamaa Goes Viral,...
'Itna Marungi Ke Dard Bhi Confuse Hojayega...': Rupali Ganguly's Scene From Anupamaa Goes Viral,...
'Why Are So Many Treating This As Obituary?': Sona Mohapatra On Arijit Singh Retiring As Playback...
'Why Are So Many Treating This As Obituary?': Sona Mohapatra On Arijit Singh Retiring As Playback...
Bhumi Pednekar Reacts Strongly To Rape Of 6-Year-Old By Three Minor Boys In Delhi: 'We Haven't Been...
Bhumi Pednekar Reacts Strongly To Rape Of 6-Year-Old By Three Minor Boys In Delhi: 'We Haven't Been...
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy...
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy...
'Accidental But A Great Meeting': Anupam Kher Stumbles Into Rohit Sharma's Vanity Van, Fans Love...
'Accidental But A Great Meeting': Anupam Kher Stumbles Into Rohit Sharma's Vanity Van, Fans Love...