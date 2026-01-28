Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar Attend The Wedding? Watch Viral Video

Vijay Deverakona, Rashmika Mandanna married? |

There have been reports that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are engaged, and are all set to get married in February this year. However, a video from their South Indian wedding is going viral on social media. In the video, we can see that celebrities like Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, and others attended the wedding.

While it looks like a proper wedding video, let us tell you that it is an AI-generated video. The video has been shared by an Instagram user who creates AI videos. Watch the video below...

In the caption, the Instagram user claimed that the wedding reportedly happened on January 26 in a grand yet private ceremony in Hyderabad. However, at the end of the caption, he gave a disclaimer which read, "This Reel is AI-generated and created solely for entertainment purposes. No harm or disrespect is intended towards anyone (sic)."

Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur AI Wedding Video

A few days ago, the same Instagram user had shared an AI-generated video of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's wedding. Even that had gone viral on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Movie

Meanwhile, Vijay and Rashmika made it to the headlines recently as they are all set to star together in a film titled Ranabaali. The makers announced the film with a promo a couple of days ago, and it has grabbed everyone's attention.

Ranabaali is a period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. After the promo of the film was released, netizens were upset that the makers decided to show an AI-generated video.

However, replying to a tweet, Rahul clarified that it was an AI video. He tweeted, "Thank you @idlebrainjeevi garu 🙏🏻. But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time (sic)."

But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time. https://t.co/fXQpLHJKAZ — Rahul Sankrityan (@Rahul_Sankrityn) January 26, 2026

Ranabaali Release Date

Ranabaali is slated to release on September 11, 2026. So, if Rashmika and Vijay get married in February, this will be their first film to release as a couple.