 VD14 Titled Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda Reunites With Fiancée Rashmika Mandanna After 7 Years- FIRST LOOK Out
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, set to tie the knot soon, announced their new film Ranabaali, earlier known as VD14, marking their reunion after seven years since Dear Comrade. The first look, unveiled January 26, shows Vijay as a fiery 19th-century warrior. Rashmika will play Jayamma, and Arnold Vosloo stars as Sir Theodore Hector. The couple's wedding reports remain unconfirmed.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are set to tie the knot soon, have announced their new film, Ranabaali, earlier known as VD14. This marks the couple's reunion after seven years, following their last appearance together in the Telugu film Dear Comrade.

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reunite

On Monday, January 26, the first look of Ranabaali was unveiled, featuring Vijay Deverakonda as a fiery warrior, riding a horse while dragging a British officer behind him. Sharing the video, Vijay wrote, "The British called him a 'SAVAGE.' I do not Disagree. He was 'OUR' Savage! Introducing THE one and Only 'RANABAALI.' And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury."

Check it out:

article-image

About Ranabaali

Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. Rashmika Mandanna will portray Jayamma, while Arnold Vosloo will play Sir Theodore Hector.

The film is presented by T-Series, with music composed by the iconic duo Ajay-Atul, adding further scale and grandeur to the project.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the action-thriller is slated for release on September 11, 2026, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

About Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika, who got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family, are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26.

However, the couple has not officially confirmed the reports.

According to Hindustan Times, "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

Further, the report stated that the couple plans to host a reception for their friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumored to be dating for years, though they never officially confirmed their relationship.

