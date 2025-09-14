Kriti Sanon Gets Inked For FIRST Time, Fulfils Promise She Made During Mimi: 'Reminder That I Can Fly Higher...'

Photo Via Aliens Tattoo

Actress Kriti Sanon got her first-ever tattoo, a promise she had made to herself during the filming of Mimi, a film that transformed her in unexpected ways amidst the silences, struggles, and resilience of her character. The tattoo shows a bird, which symbolises the character of Mimi, the sun, flowing lines and upward flow. The tattoo, crafted at Aliens Tattoo, took shape after Kriti sat with Sunny Bhanushali and explained why it had to be a bird, not only as a reflection of her own journey, but also because Mimi herself carried birds on her skin.

Kriti Sanon Gets Inked For First Time

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram on Sunday, September 14, Kriti revealed the tattoo and wrote, "Never thought i would do this..But never say never.. Just got INKED.. A promise fulfilled..A reminder that I can fly higher.. to the sunrise! To anyone out there with dreams in their eyes…Take that leap you’re scared of..."

She added, "It may not be easy, But you’ll find your wings, You’ll find your rhythm, You’ll learn to fly! P.S. thank you @alienstattooindia for bringing this one so beautifully to life!"

Check it out:

Kriti shared that the story began during the filming of Mimi, which changed her in ways she never expected; in the silences between scenes and the weight of Mimi’s struggles, she made a quiet vow to herself: "If this film touches people the way it touched me, I will carry it with me forever," read the Aliens Tattoo blog.

But as the pandemic hit, theatres shut down, and the grand release she had envisioned disappeared, Mimi arrived quietly on OTT—without red carpets or applause-filled nights—making her promise feel as though it might dissolve into silence.

Kriti Sanon Work Front

Kriti has Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush in the lead.

The actress also has Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.