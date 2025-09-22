Actress Radhika Sarathkumar Breaks Down At Mother Geetha Radha's Funeral In Chennai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar is mourning the loss of her mother, Geetha Radha, who passed away on Sunday night (September 21) at the age of 86. Geetha had been battling age-related health issues in recent years.

Geetha’s body was kept at Radhika’s Poes Garden, Chennai, residence for friends and family to pay their respects. The funeral rites are scheduled for 4:30 pm on Monday (September 22) at Besant Nagar Crematorium in Chennai, where close family, friends, and colleagues are expected to gather.

Several heartbreaking photos and videos circulating on social media show Radhika visibly emotional. She is seen breaking down as friends and family members arrived to pay their last respects.

Radhika's sister, actress Nirosha, was also seen getting emotional at the funeral.

Radhika also shared a heartfelt video on social media which featured some of her most cherished moments and throwback photos with her mother. Along with the video, she added several folded hands emojis as the caption.

Soon after Radhika shared the video, several celebrities mourned Geetha's loss and offered condolences.

Radhika's daughter Rayane Mithun penned an emotional note for her grandmother.

"A lifelong fighter, Ammama carried herself with strength and courage, and only let go when she knew her children and family were by her side. Where do I even begin? Do I start with how she single-handedly raised 6 siblings and 4 children with unshakable determination? How she carried the weight of her world on her shoulders without ever letting it break her? How she was an extraordinary cook, who fed not just our bodies but our hearts? How her sharp sense of humor could light up any room? Or how, behind her toughness, she carried a heart full of faith, prayer, and love? No words will ever be enough to describe my Ammama," she wrote.

"She was a toughie, yes, but her soul was even more remarkable than her strength. She was deeply religious, endlessly generous, and she taught us all to laugh, to fight, to pray, and to keep going no matter what life threw our way. Her only wish was for her family to remain together, and we honored that until her very last breath. We will continue to do so, until we meet her again in Heaven," she added.