Akshay Kumar Takes Shot At Corporate Bookings As Jolly LLB 3 Earns Over ₹53 Crore In 3 Days: 'Nothing Matters More Than...'

Actor Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note to thank the audience as his latest film Jolly LLB 3 crossed Rs 50 crore at the box office within three days of its release. He also took a shot at corporate bookings of films.

Jolly LLB 3, also starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, earned Rs 21 crore in India on Sunday (September 21), a slight rise from its Saturday (Day 2) collection of Rs 20 crore. This marked a notable jump from its Friday opening of Rs 12.50 crore. According to Sacnilk, the movie's total domestic box office collection after its opening weekend stands at Rs 53.50 crore.

Reacting to the box office figures, Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, wrote on X, "It's a clean hit. No buying of tickets, no false reporting of nos, no buying of reviews...no unfair practices...a pure audience love. Congratulations to @akshaykumar #Viacom #SubhashKapoor @ArshadWarsi ...and all talents and technicians."

Akshay replied, "Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us."

Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us 🙏 https://t.co/575SSYmWlo — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 22, 2025

It may be noted that a few months back, the terms "block bookings" and "corporate bookings" were in the spotlight, after a trade analyst reportedly accused the makers of Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, of reserving entire theatres to give a misleading impression of the film's box-office performance.

About Jolly LLB 3

In the film, Akshay is seen as lawyer Jolly Mishra and Arshad as Jolly Tyagi. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.

On returning as Jolly Mishra, Akshay had earlier said, "It has been a special journey for me. What makes this film exciting is that it’s not just about reviving a character, it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable."

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18, the film hit the big screens on September 19.