Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 12: Tulsi Sees Angad & Vrinda Hugging, Slaps Her Son

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 12: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with Angad confessing his love to Vrinda, and telling her that whatever he told earlier like he didn't like and didn't love her, was all false. Vrinda gets shocked and leaves from there.

At Shanti Niketan, Tulsi comes to the room, and tries to have a normal conversation about guests and the wedding with Mihir. But he is still upset and doesn't talk to her properly. He tells Tulsi that she should handle her life and not interfere in his matter, and leaves the room. Tulsi gets worried and upset.

When she comes out of the room, Angad meets her and tells her that he wants to talk to her. But Maharaj ji comes and calls Tulsi in the kitchen. Angad says that he wants to say something important, but Tulsi says that there are a lot of work in the house, and she will talk to him later.

Meanwhile, Mihir goes to Kiran's room to give him a tablet. Mihir sees that Kiran is drinking alcohol and gives him a lecture on it. He later tells Kiran to drink outside the house, and not in the house. While Mihir is leaving, Kiran apologises to him for whatever he said earlier. But, Mihir says that it's okay and everyone is seeing that his relationship with Tulsi is breaking.

In the kitchen, Tulsi is thinking about what Mihir told her. Later, when she comes near the dining table, Rithik comes to talk to her, and Tulsi gets angry at him. She tells him whatever he did with Munni was not right. Tulsi tells Ritik that he insulted Munni because she was a maid and from a village. She questions him whether he would have behaved in the same way if the lie was told by a rich girl.

While talking to Rithik, Tulsi remembers how she had killed Ansh for raping Nandini. Ritik asks Tulsi what she had done, but she ignores Rithik's question and asks him where Angad is. Later, Tulsi meets Hemant and asks him if he has seen Angad. Hemant tells her that Angad is not at home, and even his car is not there, so he might have gone somewhere out. Tulsi starts thinking, where did Angad go?

Angad goes to chawl to meet Vrinda. He asks Vrinda whether she loves him or not. Finally, Vrinda also confesses her love to Angad, and they hug each other. At the same time, Tulsi comes there, sees Vrinda and Angad hugging.

Angad and Vrinda are shocked to see Tulsi there. Tulsi slaps Angad and says that what he is doing is wrong. He promised to get married to Mitali and now, he is having an affair with Vrinda. Angad catches Tulsi's feet and says that he is not doing anything wrong. He loves Vrinda, and she also loves him, and he never loved Mitali. Angad reveals that he has already broken all the ties with Mitali.

