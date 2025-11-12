'Hopefully A New Era': Priyanka Chopra On Returning To Indian Films With SSMB29

Instagram: Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's next film, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The first look of the actress from the movie was unveiled on Wednesday, and before the poster was released, she had an #AskPCJ session on X (Twitter). While interacting with her fans, the actress tweeted that she hopes this is her new era.

When a fan asked PeeCee, "Is this your grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era? 🔥 #AskPCJ." The actress replied, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Does Nick Jonas Speak In Hindi?

During the #AskPCJ session, when a fan asked, "What’s something you taught Nick to say in Hindi? P.S. I LOVE YOU!!! #AskPCJ." Priyanka replied, "Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer but I think he picked it all up himself! (sic)."

Malti Marie Accompanied Priyanka Chopra For The Shoot In Hyderabad

While interacting with her fans, Priyanka revealed that he daughter accompanied her to Hyderabad during the shooting of the film. A fan asked PeeCee, “Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter Sets (sic)."

So, Priyanka replied, "My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli s farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra's First Look From GlobeTrotter

Priyanka's first look from GlobeTrotter has become the talk of the town. The actress is seen wearing a saree in it, and is doing action with a gun in the hand.

Fans of PeeCee have loved the first look, and they can't wait for her grand comeback to Indian films.