'Desi Girl Is Back': Priyanka Chopra Does Action In Saree; Actress' First Look From GlobeTrotter Impresses Fans

Instagram: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian Cinema with SS Rajamouli's next film, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. On Wednesday, PeeCee's first look from the movie was unveiled. The actress took to Instagram to share her first look, and wrote, "She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter (sic)."

Check out the first look below...

In the first look poster, Priyanka is seen wearing a saree and has a gun in her hand. Clearly, SS Rajamouli is all set to present her in a totally massy avatar in the film.

Fans Love Priyanka Chopra's First Look From GlobeTrotter

Priyanka's fans are going gaga over the actress' first look. A fan commented on the post, "The desi girl is back to bollywood again (sic)."

Another Instagram user commented, "And here comes the QUEEN to rule AGAIN (sic)." One more fan commented, "Wow excited to the Movie & very extremely excited to see you @priyankachopra (sic)."

A few days ago, the makers had unveiled Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from the film. It had received a mixed response, but clearly, Priyanka's first look has become the talk of the town.

Now, we are sure everyone is eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu's first look.

The Grand GlobeTrotter Event

A grand event for the film has been planned in Hyderabad, on November 15, 2025. Reportedly, more than 50,000 fans will be attending the event.

A sorce had earlier revealed, “The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself. The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted, we’re looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world with 100 ft height and 130 ft wide screen."

The makers have not yet revealed the title of the film. So, we can expect that with Mahesh Babu's first look, the title will be unveiled.