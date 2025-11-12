Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'

Neelam Giri got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. The Free Press Journal interacted with her, and spoke to her about the flirting that she used to do with Amaal Mallik in the house.

When asked Neelam about the love angle that was being shown, the Bhojpuri actress said, "Mera toh fun hie tha. Amaal itna lucky nahi hai ke main uske naseeb mein rahungi. Aisa woh sochega toh woh uski galat fehmi hai aur usko itna lucky mujhe banana bhi nahi hai. Masti mazak alag cheez hai (I was having fun. Amaal isn't lucky enough to have me in his destiny. If he thinks that, it's his misconception, and I don't want to make him that lucky. Having fun is a different thing)."

She further added, "Woh bahot achcha dost hai mera. Bahar bhi milenge toh main aise hie rahungi, jaise main uske saath ghar mein rahi ho. Usko bhi bahot maza aata hai. Usne mujhe kabhi roka hie nahi. Toh aisa fun moment raha hai uske saath, bahot achcha ladka hai (He's a very good friend of mine. When we will meet outside, I will behave the same as I did with him in the house. He also used to have a lot of fun. So, it has been a fun time with him; he's a really nice guy)."

Neelam Giri On her Friendship With Tanya Mittal

While talking about her friendship with Tanya in the house, Neelam told us, “Won’t say Tanya used me. I used to always be concerned about her. I used to also explain her that if you’re lying, then lie fearlessly. I maintained my friendship with her but if she played me behind my back or played with my emotions then there’s nothing I can do.”

