 Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'

Neelam Giri got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. The Free Press Journal interacted with her and spoke to her about the flirting that she used to do with Amaal Mallik in the house.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image

Neelam Giri got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. The Free Press Journal interacted with her, and spoke to her about the flirting that she used to do with Amaal Mallik in the house.

When asked Neelam about the love angle that was being shown, the Bhojpuri actress said, "Mera toh fun hie tha. Amaal itna lucky nahi hai ke main uske naseeb mein rahungi. Aisa woh sochega toh woh uski galat fehmi hai aur usko itna lucky mujhe banana bhi nahi hai. Masti mazak alag cheez hai (I was having fun. Amaal isn't lucky enough to have me in his destiny. If he thinks that, it's his misconception, and I don't want to make him that lucky. Having fun is a different thing)."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Questions His Friendship With Pranit More After Eviction: 'Woh Game...
article-image

She further added, "Woh bahot achcha dost hai mera. Bahar bhi milenge toh main aise hie rahungi, jaise main uske saath ghar mein rahi ho. Usko bhi bahot maza aata hai. Usne mujhe kabhi roka hie nahi. Toh aisa fun moment raha hai uske saath, bahot achcha ladka hai (He's a very good friend of mine. When we will meet outside, I will behave the same as I did with him in the house. He also used to have a lot of fun. So, it has been a fun time with him; he's a really nice guy)."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Is Tanya Mittal Fake? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence
article-image

Neelam Giri On her Friendship With Tanya Mittal

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'
Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Bomb Scare In Maharashtra: Threat Message Found On Mahanagari Express Mumbai-Varanasi Train | All Details Here
Bomb Scare In Maharashtra: Threat Message Found On Mahanagari Express Mumbai-Varanasi Train | All Details Here
Maharashtra Govt Launches Incentive Scheme For Sugar Mills To Promote Quality, Efficiency & Farmer Welfare
Maharashtra Govt Launches Incentive Scheme For Sugar Mills To Promote Quality, Efficiency & Farmer Welfare

While talking about her friendship with Tanya in the house, Neelam told us, “Won’t say Tanya used me. I used to always be concerned about her. I used to also explain her that if you’re lying, then lie fearlessly. I maintained my friendship with her but if she played me behind my back or played with my emotions then there’s nothing I can do.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi...

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi...

'Desi Girl Is Back': Priyanka Chopra Does Action In Saree; Actress' First Look From GlobeTrotter...

'Desi Girl Is Back': Priyanka Chopra Does Action In Saree; Actress' First Look From GlobeTrotter...

Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Visits His Sholay Co-Star's House To Meet Him - Watch...

Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Visits His Sholay Co-Star's House To Meet Him - Watch...

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Is Tanya Mittal Fake? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Is Tanya Mittal Fake? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence

Delhi Crime Season 3: Is Shefali Shah-Huma Qureshi's Show Inspired By The Baby Falak Case?

Delhi Crime Season 3: Is Shefali Shah-Huma Qureshi's Show Inspired By The Baby Falak Case?