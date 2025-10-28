 Truth Behind Satish Shah's Death: Rajesh Kumar DENIES Claims Of Kidney Failure Behind His Death, Reveals Real Reason
Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 26 at the age of 74. Earlier reports claimed kidney failure as the cause, but his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar clarified, "The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 on October 26, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. While earlier reports claimed he died due to kidney failure, his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar denied the reports and revealed that the real cause of death was a sudden cardiac arrest.

Rajesh Kumar Denies Claims Of Kidney Failure, Reveals Real Reason

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh shared that the last 24–25 hours have been very emotional and difficult to express. “I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack,” he said.

Rajesh revealed that Satish was having lunch at his Bandra home when he suddenly passed away. Despite earlier reports claiming kidney failure, Rajesh clarified that Satish’s kidney issue was already under control, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away.

Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At Mumbai Residence: Hospital

On Saturday afternoon, October 26, after his death, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement confirming the news, adding that the actor could not be saved despite emergency efforts.

In an official statement, the hospital said, "Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive."

Hospital Says CPR Could Not Save Satish Shah

"CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived. Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers during this difficult time," read the note.

Satish's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 p.m on October 26.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

