Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 24: Tulsi & Mihir Stand By Daughter Pari Amid Divorce Case Drama

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 24: Today's episode begins with Mihir feeling relieved that Tulsi is there to support Pari. However, Tulsi questions him, asking how he remained unaware of Ranvijay beating Pari despite living in the same house. She also reminds him to take proper care of his children.

Meanwhile, Mitali is seen causing a scene at a kitty party in a restaurant. When she approaches the woman who complained about her to the waiter, she is shocked to see that it is Munni, her former maid, who is now a corporate collector.

Ritik thanks his father for supporting Pari. Mihir then informs Noina that Pari did not come with her and is staying with her mother because she did not feel safe in the house. When Noina claims that Pari was living comfortably, Mihir calls her out, revealing that Pari was being beaten by her husband and was far from living a good life. He asserts that his daughter has endured enough and will not tolerate it any longer.

After returning from the party, Mitali tells Ritik about Munni’s new corporate role and mocks him, saying he has achieved nothing despite his maid’s success. She continues to taunt him, expressing regret over marrying him and criticizing him for not accepting her proposal.

Tulsi then calls Angad and Vrinda to update them about Pari’s situation. They reassure her not to worry and promise to handle things at home. However, a verbal disagreement erupts between Angad and Vrinda, as Vrinda sides with Pari while Angad criticizes her.

Moved by her mother’s love, Pari becomes emotional as Tulsi feeds her. She breaks down and admits her mistakes, while Tulsi reminds her that every child errs, but it is a mother’s duty to guide them in the right direction. The episode then ends with a promo teasing Gautam Virani’s return as Ranvijay’s lawyer.