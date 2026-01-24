Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast Fees: Smriti Irani Charges ₹14 Lakh Per Episode; Know How Much Amar Upadhyay & Others Earn

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is both a sequel and a reboot of the iconic 2000 television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay have returned to reprise their roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, while Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi play second-generation characters as Tulsi and Mihir's children.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast Fees

As the show is currently on air, details about the cast's remuneration have also surfaced. Smriti Irani is charging Rs 14 lakh per episode for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, a fee she had confirmed herself a few months ago when the reboot was announced, making her the highest-paid actor in the television industry.

According to NewsX, Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir, reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Shakti Anand, who has returned as Hemant Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is reportedly earning Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Hiten Tejwani has also made a comeback after 25 years and essays the role of Karan Virani, Mihir and Mandira's son. The actor is rumoured to be charging Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Gauri Pradhan, reprising her role as Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, reports suggest that she charges Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Meanwhile, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, who plays Gayatri Virani in the show, is reportedly being paid Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per episode.

However, it must be noted that these figures are only based on reports, as there has been no official confirmation regarding the cast's fees, except for Smriti Irani. The actress had earlier confirmed that she charges Rs 14 lakh per episode for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.