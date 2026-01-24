'If I Like The Character, I Will Go': Will Upasana Singh Return To Kapil Sharma's Show? Actress Ends Rift Rumours, Calls Comedian Her Younger Brother

Was there a fallout between Upasana Singh and her co-star Kapil Sharma? The actress dismissed the rumours, saying, "Kapil is still like my younger brother." Upasana was one of the key members of Comedy Nights with Kapil but left the show in 2016, reportedly citing a lack of enjoyment and creative satisfaction.

In an interview with IANS, Upasana clarified that she does not have any beef with comedian Kapil, and he is like a younger brother to her. She further clarified to share a good bond with him and added, "If he needs me ever on the show and if I like the character, I will surely go."

Currently Upasana is focusing more on film projects. She also recalled how she became household name with her character named Pinky Bua in Kapil's show. "People enjoyed my character a lot. I became Jag Bua and later Pinky Bua, and both were loved by the audience," said Upasana.

Will Upasana Singh Return To The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Upasana Singh claims she has never said no to the show and only wishes to portray a character that meets her criteria. She adds that if she is offered a role she likes, she would happily return. Speaking about her exit, Upasana revealed that she was offered a role when Kapil Sharma shifted channels. However, as he was busy with films, he reportedly didn’t have enough time to adapt the character to her requirements. Due to these creative differences, she decided to opt out of the show.

What Did Upasana Singh Do After Leaving Kapil Sharma's Show?

After leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, Upasana Singh reinvented her career by exploring both films and regional projects. She appeared in popular Bollywood films like Judwaa 2 while also making a mark in Punjabi cinema with hits such as Carry On Jatta 2 and Ardab Mutiyaran. On television, she continued to entertain audiences with roles in shows like Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and Gangs of Filmistan. Expanding into digital platforms, Upasana made her OTT debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Masoom. Beyond acting, she has also ventured into production in Punjabi cinema, showing a broader and more versatile career path after her long stint in comedy television.