AR Rahman Performs Vande Mataram At Dubai Concert Amid 'Communal Thing' Remark Controversy - Watch Viral Video

Music AR Rahman has recently landed in controversy after hinting in an interview that maybe due to a 'communal thing', he isn't getting work in the Hindi film industry. The composer was trolled a lot for his statement, and many celebrities also commented on it and disagreed with Rahman. Amid this controversy, videos from the Chhaava composer's Dubai concert have gone viral on social media.

At the concert, he sang his famous track, Vande Mataram. A netizen shared the video, and wrote, "I was hoping AR Rahman would answer his critics tonight and he did. His 2024 Abu Dhabi concert ended with Chaiyya Chaiyya and when he performed that after nearly 4 hours tonight I thought surely this is the finale. But he said wait, one last song. And then he — and the whole arena — sang Vande Mataram."

The netizen further wrote, "The below video is proof and a right ol’ 🖕🏼 to all the numpties who have been far too comfortable coming out of the woodwork and saying incoherent horseshit about an undisputed maestro. Goodnight and maa tujhe salaam (sic)." Watch the videos below...

I was hoping AR Rahman would answer his critics tonight and he did.



His 2024 Abu Dhabi concert ended with Chaiyya Chaiyya and when he performed that after nearly 4 hours tonight I thought surely this is the finale. But he said wait, one last song.



And then he — and the whole… https://t.co/swLhsxJW7x pic.twitter.com/UQilaNwEsf — Maddy Ravi (@missmaddenstein) January 23, 2026

AR Rahman started with Jana Gana Mana and ended with Vande Mataram. pic.twitter.com/YxPRHtYCsg — TweeterPeter (@Manjunaath) January 23, 2026

Shekhar Kapur Praises AR Rahman's Dubai Concert

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also took to X (Twitter) to praise Rahman's concert in Dubai. He tweeted, "What an exhilarating concert by AR Raham at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night, packed to capacity 20,000 people cheering, singing , dancing and even crying to Rahman’s beautiful soulful songs (sic)."

AR Rahman's Clarification On His Viral Interview

After facing backlash on social media, Rahman shared a video clarification about his viral interview. He had stated that 'intentions can sometimes be misunderstood'.

The music composer also said that 'India is his inspiration, his teacher and his home', and he feels 'blessed to be an Indian'.