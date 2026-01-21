 'Phir Se Hindu Ho Jaayein': Anup Jalota Tells AR Rahman To Reconvert Amid 'Communal Thing' Remark Controversy - Watch Viral Video
Famous Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has reacted to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' controversy. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the singer says that Rahman was a Hindu earlier, so he should convert again.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Anup Jalota / AR Rahman | X (Twitter)

Music composer AR Rahman has been embroiled in controversy, after in an interview he said that he might not be getting work in Bollywood because of 'communal thing'. Many singers and music composers have reacted to it, and a video of Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has gone viral on social media, in which he has asked Rahman to reconvert to Hinduism.

In the video, Anup says, “Music director AR Rahman pehle Hindu the. Uske baad unhone Islam dharm apna liya aur bahut kaam kiya, bahut naam kamaya, logon ke dilon mein bahut achchi jagah banayi. Lekin agar unhein is baat ka vishwas hai ki hamare desh mein Musalman hone ki wajah se unko filmein nahi mil rahi music dene ke liye. Toh woh phir se Hindu ho jaayein (Music director AR Rahman was originally a Hindu. He then converted to Islam and did a lot of work, got fame, and earned a place in people's hearts. But if he believes that being a Muslim prevents him from getting work in films in the country, then he should become a Hindu again)."

The veteran singer further said, “Toh unko yeh vishwas hona chahiye ki unko Hindu hone se, convert ho jaane ke baad, phir se filmein milna shuru ho jaayengi. Yahi toh unka matlab hai. Toh mera sujhav hai woh Hindu ho jaayein aur phir try karein ki unko phir se filmein milti hai ke nahi (So, he must believe that by becoming Hindu, by converting, he will start getting films again. That's what he meant. So my suggestion is that he should become Hindu and then try to see if he can get films again)."

For the uninitiated, Rahman was earlier a Hindu. His name was Dileep Kumar Rajagopala.

AR Rahman Controversy

Rahman's interview went viral, and many celebrities have also slammed him for his statement. However, the music composer later shared a video clarifying that 'intentions can sometimes be misunderstood'.

He also stated that India is his 'inspiration', 'teacher', and 'home'. Rahman said, "I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices."

AR Rahman Upcoming Movies

On the work front, we wll get to hear Rahman's music in many Hindi and South movies, including one of the most awaited films of the year, Ramayana.

