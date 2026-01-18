 'I Feel Blessed To Be Indian...': AR Rahman Shares Clarification After His 'Communal Thing' Remark Sparks Controversy
AR Rahman's recent interview sparked controversy as he hinted that he wasn't getting work in the Hindi film industry because of the 'communal thing'. On Saturday, the music composer shared a clarification about it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
AR Rahman | Instagram

Music composer AR Rahman made it to the headlines because of his recent interview, in which he hinted that maybe he is not getting work in the Hindi film industry because of the 'communal thing'. He faced a lot of backlash on social media for his statement, and now, on Saturday, he took to Instagram to share a clarification about it.

He shared a video in which he says, "Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices."

The music composer further spoke about the Indian and international projects that he has been a part of, and also mentioned the upcoming film Ramayana in it.

The music composer further said, "I remain grateful to this nation, and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hindi, Jai Ho!"

The video ends with a stadium singing Rahman's song Maa Tujhe Salam, and it will surely give you goosebumps.

Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman

After Rahman's statement went viral, Kangana took to Instagram to slam him. In her post, she mentioned, "You are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you (sic)."

The actress also revealed that she wanted to narrate Rahman her film Emergency, but he refused to meet her and called it a 'propaganda film'.

Not just Kangana, many people are sharing their views about Rahman's statement. Meanwhile, some netizens also demanded that the music composer should be removed from Ramayana. However, with Rahman confirming that he is composing music for the Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer, he is clearly still a part of the movie.

