'You Are Blinded By Your Hate': Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman For His 'Communal Thing' Remark; Reveals He Refused To Meet Her For Emergency, Calling It 'Propaganda Film'

Kangana Ranaut / AR Rahman | Instagram

Music composer AR Rahman's recent interview has become the talk of the town. In the interview, he spoke about 'power shift' and also hinted about not getting enough work in the Hindi film industry due to 'communal thing'. Reacting to Rahman's interview, Kangana shared a long note on her Instagram story and has slammed the music composer. She also wrote that she wanted to narrate her film Emergency to him, but he refused to meet her calling it a 'propaganda' film.

Kangana wrote, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film (sic)."

"Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for it's balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency (sic)," she further wrote.

Kangana Ranaut Reveals How Designers Didn't Want Her To Wear Their Clothes

Kangana further explained in her Instagram story that there was a time when big designers begged her to launch their jewellery and clothes for free, and even called her their 'best friend'. However, later, they refused to send clothes for her.

She wrote, "@arrahman ji everyone has their own battles, forget films the big designers who begged me to launch their jewellery and clothes in free fund ka campaigns because they claimed to be my best friends later refused to send my stylist clothes, they stopped talking to me or posting about me but one instance I will never forget is when I was wearing @masabagupta sari for Ram Janmbhoomi and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram janmbhoomi in her sari."

The actress furth wrote, "I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya and it was not possible to change I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car, later like other designers she told the stylist not to mention her or her brands name, today @arrahman ji shedding crocodile tears what about their own hate and prejudices? (sic)."

Kangana claimed that she didn't dance at her sister's wedding but performed at Masaba Gupta's marriage in 2016.

Kangana has once again become quite active on social media. We are sure her fans were missing her on Instagram.