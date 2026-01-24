 'Queen Behaviour Mouni Roy': Naagin Actress Shows Middle Finger On Stage After Alleged Harassment In Karnal- Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Queen Behaviour Mouni Roy': Naagin Actress Shows Middle Finger On Stage After Alleged Harassment In Karnal- Watch Video

'Queen Behaviour Mouni Roy': Naagin Actress Shows Middle Finger On Stage After Alleged Harassment In Karnal- Watch Video

Mouni Roy alleged harassment at a Karnal event and addressed the incident through a detailed Instagram post, calling out the inappropriate behavior of a few attendees. A video of the actress reacting strongly on stage by showing the middle finger has gone viral, with many netizens praising her for standing up for herself.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy was recently spotted at an event in Karnal, Haryana, where she allegedly faced harassment. Addressing the incident on her Instagram stories, Mouni revealed that two men, who were "well aged to be grandparents," misbehaved with her during the event. A video from the show has since gone viral, showing the actress reacting by flashing the middle finger on stage after being disrespected.

A user uploaded the video on a Reddit thread with title "Diva did what needed to be done." In the video, Mouni was seen showing the middle finger while walking off on the other part of the stage. Supporting Mouni for the way she reacted to the alleged harassment, one commented, "Queen behaviour Mouni." Another wrote, "These creepy uncles need to be checked." Another wondered, "Why would someone mess with a demon+naagin+bhootni all rolled into one."

Diva did what needed to be done🔥🔥🔥
by u/monkeyishh in BollyBlindsNGossip

Mouni Roy opened up about what really happened at the Karnal event through a detailed Instagram Story. Describing the incident, she wrote, "Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behavior of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members put (all men) their hands on my waist to click pictures." She further claimed that the men reacted negatively when she asked them to remove their hands.

Mouni went on to describe another disturbing incident that occurred on stage. She alleged that two men standing in front of her were making "lews remarks showing me lewd hand gestures." When she asked them to stop, they reportedly began throwing roses at her.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan News: BJP Minority Front Chief Jamal Siddiqui Slams Ajmer Dargah Temple Claims, Says Move Aims To Tarnish PM Modi’s Image
Rajasthan News: BJP Minority Front Chief Jamal Siddiqui Slams Ajmer Dargah Temple Claims, Says Move Aims To Tarnish PM Modi’s Image
‘One District–One Cuisine’ (ODOC) Scheme Launched On Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day
‘One District–One Cuisine’ (ODOC) Scheme Launched On Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day
Union HM Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath Launched ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) On Uttar Pradesh Diwas
Union HM Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath Launched ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) On Uttar Pradesh Diwas
On UP's 77th Foundation Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates And Greets The People Of The State
On UP's 77th Foundation Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates And Greets The People Of The State

She also mentioned that the stage was elevated and claimed that the men attempted to record her from a low angle. When others intervened and asked them to stop, the men allegedly abused them. Expressing her anger and disappointment, Mouni stated, "We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they harass us like this. Yuk."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Queen Behaviour Mouni Roy': Naagin Actress Shows Middle Finger On Stage After Alleged Harassment In...
'Queen Behaviour Mouni Roy': Naagin Actress Shows Middle Finger On Stage After Alleged Harassment In...
AR Rahman Performs Vande Mataram At Dubai Concert Amid 'Communal Thing' Remark Controversy - Watch...
AR Rahman Performs Vande Mataram At Dubai Concert Amid 'Communal Thing' Remark Controversy - Watch...
Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate...
Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected...
Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video