'Queen Behaviour Mouni Roy': Naagin Actress Shows Middle Finger On Stage After Alleged Harassment In Karnal- Watch Video

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy was recently spotted at an event in Karnal, Haryana, where she allegedly faced harassment. Addressing the incident on her Instagram stories, Mouni revealed that two men, who were "well aged to be grandparents," misbehaved with her during the event. A video from the show has since gone viral, showing the actress reacting by flashing the middle finger on stage after being disrespected.

A user uploaded the video on a Reddit thread with title "Diva did what needed to be done." In the video, Mouni was seen showing the middle finger while walking off on the other part of the stage. Supporting Mouni for the way she reacted to the alleged harassment, one commented, "Queen behaviour Mouni." Another wrote, "These creepy uncles need to be checked." Another wondered, "Why would someone mess with a demon+naagin+bhootni all rolled into one."

Mouni Roy opened up about what really happened at the Karnal event through a detailed Instagram Story. Describing the incident, she wrote, "Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behavior of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members put (all men) their hands on my waist to click pictures." She further claimed that the men reacted negatively when she asked them to remove their hands.

Mouni went on to describe another disturbing incident that occurred on stage. She alleged that two men standing in front of her were making "lews remarks showing me lewd hand gestures." When she asked them to stop, they reportedly began throwing roses at her.

She also mentioned that the stage was elevated and claimed that the men attempted to record her from a low angle. When others intervened and asked them to stop, the men allegedly abused them. Expressing her anger and disappointment, Mouni stated, "We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they harass us like this. Yuk."