 'Don't Look Into Allu Arjun's Eyes': Brand Strategist Makes Shocking Revelation; Reveals There Are 42 Dos & Don'ts To Meet Pushpa 2 Actor - Watch Viral Video
Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the biggest pan-India stars. But a brand strategist has made a shocking revelation about the actor. In a podcast, she claimed that there are 42 dos and don'ts to meet the Pushpa star, and one of them is that they can't look into Allu Arjun's eyes. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Rules To Meet Allu Arjun | Instagram

With the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun has become a pan-India star. The fans of the actor literally wait to get a glimpse of his. But, a short clip of a podcast has gone viral on social media, in which a brand strategist claims there are rules to meet Allu Arjun and one of them is that they cannot look into the actor's eyes.

Kaveri Baruah, who was in the brand strategy department of Royal Enfield, in the podcast said, "My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars come with antaraj. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don'ts, and they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict like 'don't look into sir's eyes, don't shake your hands'."

When the interviewer asked her, "But why can't I look at him?" She replied, "Mere ko kya pata? That's the rule." When further probed, "Aur kya rule hai?" She said, "Aur nahi batungi main."

Netizens React To The Viral Clip About Allu Arjun

Reacting to the viral video, a netizen tweeted, "Those aren't his rules, those are his wife's (sic)." A netizen dismissed the claims by Kaveri and wrote, "Nonsense. My father met Allu Arjun when he was shooting in Visakhapatnam for Pushpa 2. No bouncer or manager drama. I will post the photo of my father took with him. bookmark it. My father was the person in charge of granting permission for shoot location. All cooked up lies (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "@alluarjun is one of the most overrated actors there is, and also from personal accounts, an extremely arrogant man. BTW, no one talks about the fact that he or for that matter most of Telugu film industry thrives on nepotism? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, whether the claims by Kaveri are true or not, only Allu Arjun or his team can clarify.

Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies

Allu Arjun currently has two films lined up, a movie with Atlee and another with Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the actor primarily works in Telugu films, both filmmakers are known for directing Tamil movies. However, both untitled movies will get a pan-India release.

