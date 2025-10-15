 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio & Precious Lee – The Angels Are Back On The Runway!
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 is back and bigger than ever, with a dazzling runway show set for tonight (October 15).

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | Image credit: X (@vsxarg)

It’s that time again — feathers, glitter, and pure glamour are about to take over NewYork! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 is back and bigger than ever, with a dazzling runway show set for tonight (October 15). After its spectacular comeback last year, the legendary brand promises another night of iconic fashion moments, unapologetic confidence, and diverse beauty.

The Angels are back — and stronger than ever

This year’s lineup is a perfect mix of legendary supermodels and fresh faces who are redefining what it means to be an Angel. Confirmed to walk the runway are Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Daiane Sodré, Emeline Hoareau, and Yumi Nu.

article-image

And yes, Angel Reese, the WNBA star who’s already making headlines as the first professional athlete to ever walk a Victoria’s Secret runway, will join this glittering cast. Also gracing the show for the first time is plus-size model Precious Lee, who is set to flaunt her beautiful curves with her angel wings.

Who might miss the show

While fans are thrilled about the confirmed lineup, there’s still suspense in the air. As of now, Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Tyra Banks, and Kate Moss haven’t been confirmed. Could there be a surprise last-minute appearance? The fashion world is watching closely — and hoping.

About Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 will stream live at 7 PM ET on Prime Video, Amazon Live, and the brand’s official platforms. This year’s theme, "The Wings Reveal," celebrates transformation, individuality, and empowerment.

Expect a mix of fantasy lingerie, bold couture, and empowering storytelling, all set to a high-energy soundtrack and jaw-dropping stage design. From the return of legendary Angels to groundbreaking debuts and starry performances, this year’s show is shaping up to be one of Victoria’s Secret’s most unforgettable yet.

