 Christian Woman Sings 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' In Traditional Attire Ahead Of Diwali 2025
Hollywood star Mary Millben’s soulful rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ continues to shine every Diwali, uniting hearts across the world with her devotion, grace, and deep love for Indian culture.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Every Diwali, the Internet rediscovers the divine magic of Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben’s moving rendition of the sacred hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare.’ Her devotional voice and deep reverence for Indian culture have turned this performance into a global symbol of spiritual unity and light.

A diwali tradition that transcends borders

Back in 2020, the African-American star captured hearts across India and beyond when she performed the iconic Hindi aarti online. Dressed in a graceful orangish-pink lehenga, adorned with traditional jewellery and a bindi, Millben offered her Diwali greetings through a heartfelt musical tribute. The performance, originally posted on her YouTube channel, quickly went viral, a moment that marked the beginning of a beautiful cultural connection.

A voice of devotion and cultural respect

“‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ is more than a song, it’s a prayer that moves my spirit and deepens my love for India,” Millben shared when she first released the video. Through her study of Hindi and admiration for Indian spirituality, she has nurtured a lasting bond with the country’s cultural traditions.

She often quotes scripture to express her belief in Diwali’s universal message. Referencing 1 John 1:5, she said, “God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all. Diwali celebrates that same light over darkness, a call for truth, love, and righteousness.”

Behind the scenes and a message of unity

Alongside her performance, Mary shared behind-the-scenes clips on social media, expressing her gratitude for being part of the festival virtually. “So blessed to perform for Diwali and share this celebration of light with the world,” she wrote, inspiring millions to embrace cultural harmony.

Her rendition continues to circulate every festive season, symbolising how music bridges faiths and continents.

Revisiting a beloved performance in 2025

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Millben’s viral Diwali debut. To celebrate the occasion, her full performance of ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ will re-air on October 20, 2025, allowing audiences worldwide to relive its emotional and spiritual power.

