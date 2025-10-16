Actress Priya Bapat Makes 'Pohyacha Chivda' With Her Mother's Recipe For Diwali 2025 Faral

As the festival of lights draws near, homes across Maharashtra are buzzing with excitement and festive preparations. With every household busy making traditional faral (Diwali snacks), actress Priya Bapat has joined the celebration in the sweetest way, by sharing her mother’s special Poha Chivda recipe with fans on social media.

Celebrities too join the festive spirit

Every year, many celebrities celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, decorating their homes, making sweets, and preparing festive snacks. This year, Priya Bapat has also started her Diwali preparations and delighted her followers by giving them a sneak peek into her kitchen.

In a recently shared video, Priya is seen happily making Poha Chivda, one of the most loved Diwali snacks. She mentioned that she followed her mother’s traditional recipe, one that’s a family favorite every festive season.

Step-by-step process of her Chivda recipe

The video shows Priya first lightly roasting the flattened rice (poha). Then she fries chana dal, peanuts, and dry fruits in oil until golden. She mixes these with the roasted poha, adding salt and powdered sugar for a balanced flavor.

Next, she prepares a flavorful tempering (phodni) with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, asafoetida, turmeric, and coriander powder. Once ready, she combines everything together in a large pan, gently tossing it all until the flavors blend perfectly.

Fans can’t wait to try it!

Priya’s Diwali kitchen video received immense love from her fans, who flooded the comments saying they’re eager to try out the same recipe at home.

Diwali isn’t just about lights and decor, it’s about the warmth of traditions and family flavors that pass through generations. Priya Bapat’s poha chivda is the perfect example of how love and nostalgia come together in every bite this festive season.