 Dhanteras 2025: Why Do We Buy Broom On Dhantrayodashi? Gold & Other Things To Get, And What To Avoid Today
Dhanteras 2025: Why Do We Buy Broom On Dhantrayodashi? Gold & Other Things To Get, And What To Avoid Today

According to belief, buying a new broom on Dhanteras signifies clearing old energy and making room for abundance.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
The Diwali season begins with Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, setting the stage for five days of joy, light, and prosperity. Falling on October 18, 2025, this day holds deep spiritual significance as devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari. But beyond gold coins and shining jewellery, one of the most unexpected yet meaningful purchases on Dhanteras is the humble broom (jhadu), a symbol of purity and fortune.

Why buy a broom on Dhanteras?

In Hindu tradition, cleanliness is directly associated with the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. A clean, clutter-free home invites positive energy and prosperity, while dirt and disorganisation are believed to block the goddess’s blessings. The broom thus becomes more than just a cleaning tool; it’s a spiritual object that sweeps away poverty, negativity, and misfortune.

According to belief, buying a new broom on Dhanteras signifies clearing old energy and making room for abundance. When used during festive cleaning, it’s thought to drive out negative forces and invite fresh beginnings. In many households, the broom is also worshipped briefly before being used, as it represents the arrival of wealth and purity.

What to buy on Dhanteras

Gold or silver coins: Especially those embossed with Lakshmi-Ganesha, symbolising prosperity and wisdom.

Utensils (Copper, Brass, or Silver): Signify abundance and nourishment, but avoid iron or steel ones.

Lakshmi-Ganesha Idols: For wealth, peace, and intellect.

Gomti Chakra: A sacred shell believed to protect from the evil eye and bring success.

Jewellery: Investing in gold or silver jewellery on this day ensures long-term prosperity.

Electronics or furniture: Modern symbols of growth and comfort; upgrading your home on this day is considered auspicious.

What not to buy on Dhanteras

Avoid iron and steel items, sharp objects, glass or mirrors, and oil or ghee on Dhanteras. These are believed to disrupt positive energy and symbolise loss or instability.

