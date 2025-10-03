Gallery FPH: Step Into ‘Adhwan’—A Collective Visual Journey Of Life

Mumbai’s vibrant art scene is once again set to welcome visitors with a thought-provoking exhibition titled Adhwan – Journey of Life. |

This group show is currently taking place at Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, from October 1 to October 15, 2025, under the curatorship of Principal Yogita Hole from Kala Vidya Sankul Polytechnic, Girgaon.

Step in the world of 'Adhwan'

Adhwan, derived from Sanskrit, means “life’s journey.” The exhibition brings together the works of emerging artists who interpret this journey through varied perspectives, colours, and visual metaphors. From innocence and aspiration to resilience and transcendence, the artworks reflect the rhythm of human existence, where joy and sorrow, struggle and triumph, individuality and universality all intertwine.

Meet the artists of the group showcase: Aditya Posnak, Tanvi Negandhi, Shamika Deshpande, Sadhana Patil, Soham Mane, Perpetual Fernandes, Zahra Ansari, Varsha Jain, Neeta Mithagri, Pankaj Mane, Surangi Shirokar and Ganesh Patkar.

peaking about the show, curator Yogita Hole says: "At Kala Vidya Sankul, under the guidance of respected trustee Vishakah Parikh and myself, we strive to provide our learners a strong platform to express their thoughts through art. ‘Adhwan’ is a reflection of life’s spiritual and emotional odyssey, guiding viewers toward inner silence and self-reflection."

Exploring the artworks and artists

The exhibition presents diverse interpretations of life’s journey. Aditya Posnak’s "The Villages" captures the strength and companionship of women with faceless yet vibrant figures under a protective eye.

Tanvi Negandhi’s "Guardians of the Honeycomb" honours bees as symbols of harmony and tireless protectors.

Zahra Anasari’s "Spirituality" reflects rituals rooted in Bhuta Kola, while Shamika Deshpande’s "Divine Abode of the Goddess" blends matani pachedi and miniature styles to celebrate cosmic feminine power.

One of the artist, Shamika Nilesh Deshpande expresses, "“Adhwan” reflects my own experience of life as a path filled with movement, change, and discovery. Each painting in this show becomes a milestone—some calm, some turbulent—yet all guiding us forward. Just as no journey is the same for any two people, viewers too will find their own reflections here."

She further adds, "Some may connect with joy, others with struggle, but together these works celebrate resilience, growth, and hope. Life’s journey is not about reaching the end, but about pausing, feeling, and gathering meaning along the way. That is the essence of Adhwan."

Why you should visit

What sets Adhwan apart is not just the aesthetic of each canvas, but the shared narrative they create. Each painting invites viewers to pause, reflect, and connect their personal experiences with the universal themes of growth, struggle, and transcendence. The show is also a platform for young artists to showcase their voices, nurtured under the mentorship of Kala Vidya Sankul.

It is a mirror to the human spirit, urging us to see ourselves in every brushstroke, every colour, and every symbol. Whether you are an art enthusiast, a curious visitor, or someone seeking a moment of reflection, this exhibition is worth experiencing.

Details:

When: October 1 and October 15, 2025.

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai