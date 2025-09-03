Yogi Govt's 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' Vision Anchored In Economic Growth, Innovation And Dynamism |

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has resolved to transform Uttar Pradesh into a developed state by 2047. In this direction, a one-day orientation workshop was organized on Wednesday at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow, to prepare the Vision Document 2047. During the workshop, Principal Secretary (Planning) presented the detailed blueprint of ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary Alok Kumar explained through a presentation that the vision document is based on three core themes: economic strength, innovation, and vitality. The document focuses on 12 priority sectors: agriculture, livestock conservation, industrial development, IT and emerging technologies, tourism, urban and rural development, infrastructure, balanced regional growth, social welfare, health, education, and security with good governance. He also highlighted that while the Prime Minister has set a target of making India a $30 trillion economy by 2047, Uttar Pradesh aims to contribute by expanding its economy to $6 trillion by that year.

Following the orientation workshop, around 400 intellectuals will visit their assigned districts on September 8–9, 2025, staying for two days to interact with students, teachers, farmers, entrepreneurs, voluntary organizations, and citizens. They will share the state’s development journey of the past eight years, discuss its future roadmap, and gather people’s feedback to be incorporated into the Vision Document 2047.

The campaign will run from September 5 to October 5, 2025. It will be widely publicized through hoardings at district, tehsil, and block levels, advertisements in leading newspapers, as well as promotion on radio, television, and social media. Seminars will also be organized at the Gram Panchayat level to ensure grassroots participation.

Read Also Tamil Nadu Govt To Set Up Dedicated Training Centre For Government College Faculty Members

To make the process more inclusive, the government has launched a dedicated feedback portal where citizens can share their opinions by scanning a QR code. The goal is to collect at least one feedback entry from every household in the state. Selected suggestions will be incorporated into the regional development strategy. Special attention will be given to feedback from farmers, women, small and micro industries, and traders. Additionally, subject experts, NITI Aayog, and leading industrialists will also contribute their inputs.

The workshop witnessed the participation of nearly 400 intellectuals and experts from across the state, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, and retired IAS and IPS officers. Senior officials from forestry, agriculture, irrigation, education, health, science, and engineering services also attended the program, underlining the government’s commitment to building a collaborative roadmap for Viksit Uttar Pradesh by 2047.