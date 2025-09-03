 'UP To Lead Country In Deep Tech Innovation': CM Yogi
The Chief Minister announced that IIT Kanpur will be established as the main center for deep-tech innovation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X

During the "Samanvay" industry-academia program at IIT Kanpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh will lead the country in 'Deep Tech. He called for an impressive summit on deep tech to provide a new direction for research and innovation.

The Chief Minister announced that IIT Kanpur will be established as the main center for deep-tech innovation. The initiative will also focus on boosting startups and preparing the youth for global technological competition to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in the technological revolution.

The CM emphasized that a significant summit is necessary to make "Deep Tech Bharat 2025" a success and that IIT Kanpur should lead the effort. He mentioned that the state government has already allotted land for this project in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

He expressed his desire for IIT Kanpur to lead the way in addressing modern challenges and alleviating the anxieties of young people. He also noted that collaborations with institutions like DRDO and ISRO could be used for this purpose.

