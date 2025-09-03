Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy, Digital Learning And Holistic Development

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, September 3: For decades, education in Uttar Pradesh remained neglected. Before 2017, schools lacked libraries, sports facilities, digital resources, and well-trained teachers. Rural schools were worst affected, with children deprived of even basic reading material. Outdated supervision and poor teacher training further weakened literacy and learning outcomes.

Mission-Mode Reforms Post-2017

After assuming office in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched education reforms in mission mode. Like a teacher, he identified systemic gaps and introduced initiatives such as the Nipun Bharat Mission, PM Shri Vidyalaya, Vidya Samiksha Kendra, and digital studio, giving the state’s education system new energy and direction. Today, schools are not just centres of study but hubs of digital innovation, science, sports, and environmental responsibility.

Targets and Teacher Training

The government has set a target of achieving universal literacy and numeracy at the primary level by 2026-27. Already, 48,061 schools have been declared ‘Nipun Vidyalayas’, a sharp contrast to the weak foundations of pre-2017. Teacher capacity has also been strengthened—4.33 lakh teachers and Shikshamitras have been trained, and 2.61 lakh teachers have received tablets. Teaching has become more effective with math kits, TLM, Big Books, Sandarshika, and Shikshak Diaries.

Technology-Driven Classrooms

Technology has transformed classrooms. As many as 25,790 schools now have smart classes, 4,688 schools across 880 blocks are equipped with ICT labs, and 1,129 schools under PM Shri Vidyalaya feature smart classes and digital libraries. A state-of-the-art Digital Studio in Lucknow was built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, with real-time monitoring from the Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

Systematic Supervision and Monitoring

Supervision, once a formality, has become systematic. The government has appointed ARPs in each block, SRGs in each district, and DIET mentors for regular collaborative school visits. Teacher cluster meetings set monthly agendas, and best practices are shared through structured reviews.

Model Schools and Experiential Learning

PM Shri Vidyalayas now serve as models of modern education, offering libraries, sports infrastructure, project-based learning, and digital tools. Under the National Invention Campaign, 88,500 students have taken exposure visits, and in 2025-26, 150 meritorious students will tour premier institutes like IIMR and BARC. Science parks are being developed across all 10 divisions.

Environmental and Co-Curricular Initiatives

Environmental education has also been prioritised. Eco-clubs in schools have planted 27 lakh saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. Similarly, secondary schools have been equipped with mathematics kits, exploratory boxes, TLM exhibitions, and remedial programs to encourage experiential learning.

Sports and co-curricular activities have also received a boost. Every primary school has been given Rs 5,000 and upper primary schools Rs 10,000 to purchase sports equipment. In addition, summer camps were organised in 45,614 upper primary and composite schools, promoting sports, arts, culture, and teamwork.

Holistic Education for a Viksit Bharat

With these reforms, Uttar Pradesh’s schools are no longer left behind—they are emerging as engines of holistic education, preparing the foundation for a Viksit Bharat.