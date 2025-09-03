Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Maharajganj Bushes

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a newborn infant was discovered abandoned in bushes near the Kali Temple on the banks of the Baikunthi River, within the area of the Ghughli police station in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

The infant was first found by Harishchandra, a vegetable seller from Railway Dhala, Ward No. 11. After hearing the newborn's cry, Harishchandra immediately took the child to his own home. He provided the baby with water and wrapped them in warm clothes to protect them from the cold, before alerting the local authorities.

Police were promptly notified, and a team led by Town Outpost In-Charge, Ashok Giri, arrived at the scene. The officials ensured the newborn was quickly admitted to the Community Health Centre in Ghughli for urgent medical attention. After a primary examination and treatment, doctors reported the infant's condition to be stable.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a medical examination of the baby has been conducted. Once the child's health is fully confirmed, they will be handed over to the care of Childline services.

The incident has sparked significant outrage amongst the local community, with many expressing anger and disbelief that a newborn could be abandoned in such a manner. Some locals have speculated that overwhelming social pressures or dire family circumstances may have led to this desperate act.

Amid the condemnation, Harishchandra is being widely praised for his humane and quick-thinking actions, which undoubtedly safeguarded the child's welfare.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a full investigation into the matter.