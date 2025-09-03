 'Why Don’t You Sit Together & Resolve It?': Delhi HC To TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai In Pet Dog Custody Row
'Why Don’t You Sit Together & Resolve It?': Delhi HC To TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai In Pet Dog Custody Row

As the court sought Moitra's response to the petition, Justice Manoj Jain questioned why the dispute over the Rottweiler's custody couldn't be resolved outside the courtroom.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
TMC MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai with pet Henry | X

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned why Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai couldn't "sit together" and amicably resolve their long-standing dispute over the custody of a pet dog.

As the court sought Moitra's response to the petition, Justice Manoj Jain questioned why the dispute over the Rottweiler's custody couldn't be resolved outside the courtroom.

"Why don’t you sit together and sort it out? What relief is she seeking in the suit?" Justice Jain asked, suggesting an amicable settlement between the parties.

Senior advocate Sanjay Ghose, appearing for Jai Anant Dehadrai, informed the court that Moitra is seeking joint custody of the pet dog, Henry. Dehadrai, however, has raised objections to a March 2025 order issued by a trial court, which restrains both parties from publicly discussing the case.

Ghose argued that the order passed by a Saket court in response to Moitra’s suit seeking shared custody amounts to a violation of Dehadrai’s freedom of speech.

Moitra and Dehadrai were reportedly in a relationship and have not been on the best of terms since they parted ways. The two have now accused each other of "stealing" Henry and have been engaged in the legal battle since 2023.

article-image

What Are The Allegations? 

Dehadrai claims he purchased Henry for Rs 75,000 and has taken care of the pet dog since he was 40 days old. Moitra claims Dehadrai trespassed into her house and took away Henry.

The High Court has sought a response from Moitra in the matter and scheduled the next hearing for December 22. Moitra did not appear for the hearing today despite being served an advance notice.

