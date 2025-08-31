Trouble Mounts For TMC MP Mahua Moitra As FIR Filed Against Her In Chhattisgarh Over 'Objectionable' Remarks Against Amit Shah

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | File image

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has found herself embroiled in trouble following her alleged objectionable statement about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. An FIR has been registered against her at Mana Police Station in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. The controversy arose after Mahua Moitra made contentious remarks while speaking to journalists following an event in West Bengal's Nadia district.

She had reportedly said that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, then first of all, you should cut off Amit Shah's head and place it on your desk. However, the video of this statement could not be independently verified, but as soon as it emerged, it sparked a political uproar.

The complainant, BJP leader Gopal Samanto told ANI, "I got the FIR registered with a very heavy heart. Mahua Moitra belongs to my community and she is an MP. She made such an irresponsible statement against Home Minister Amit Shah...This is shamelessness. I filed a complaint against this and an FIR was registered. Such people should have no place in Parliament and they should be boycotted from society too. Such people who are defaming Bengali community..."

Police stated that a case has been registered against Moitra under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by local resident Gopal Samanto. The complainant alleges that Moitra's statement is objectionable and unconstitutional. Additionally, the complaint mentions that a large number of Bangladeshi refugees who arrived in 1971 are settled in the Mana Camp area of Raipur. Such statements are creating an atmosphere of fear amongst them and could inflame anger in other communities.