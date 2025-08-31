Punjab News: Red Alert Issued, Very Heavy Rains Warning In Next 48 Hours

Chandigarh: The Indian meteorological department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for Punjab – warning of very heavy rains in the next 48 hours even as the region is already reeling with torrential rains and flood-like situation.

Punjab is facing floods in several districts as the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas rivers which have been receiving incessant rains in their catchment areas, have been overflowing causing water logging along their respective downstream route in the state.

According to reports, while administration has asked the people of Kapurthala district to move to safer places, the alert has been issued in Kapurthala district in the wake of increase in the water level in Beas river following heavy rains, several other districts including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Moga and Mansa also recorded incessant rains worsening flood situation in the low lying areas.

TOLL 26: REPORTS

Meanwhile, even as there has been official information about the deaths due to flooding in the state, unconfirmed reports say at least 26 deaths have been reported due to floods so far.

However, an official statement said that so far 14,936 people have been evacuated to safer places while NDRF, SDRF, army and Punjab police personnel have been working round-the-clock to safeguard lives and property.

Likewise, currently, 122 relief camps are operational in affected districts sheltering 6,582 affected people.

It also said that so far a total of 1312 villages have been impacted by floods across Punjab.

Read Also Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

SCHOOLS CLOSED TILL SEPT 3

Meanwhile, the overnment on Sunday announced that all schools, aided, recognised and private schools in the state will remain closed till September 3, 2025.

Harjot Singh Bains, state school minister, also urged parents to prioritise their children's safety and security during this period and cooperate with the administration by following instructions.

Earlier, the government had announced schools closed from August 27 to August 30.