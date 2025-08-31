 Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

Forty-seven columns, as well as Army Aviation and Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, have been activated along with formation engineers, medical and communication resources to provide immediate relief.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Western Command chief, Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, visited forward areas affected by the floods in Jammu and Punjab. | X @westerncomd_IA

Chandigarh: In response to the severe floods that have struck parts of Jammu and Punjab, the Indian Army's Western Command has been conducting extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, a statement said on Sunday.

Forty-seven columns, as well as Army Aviation and Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, have been activated along with formation engineers, medical and communication resources to provide immediate relief.

Aviation assets and IAF platforms were extensively deployed with 24 aircraft, including three Advanced Light Helicopters, 10 reconnaissance and observation helicopters, six Mi-17s and a Chinook, pressed into service to ensure evacuation and supply of essential relief material, the Command said in the statement.

Western Command chief, Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, visited forward areas affected by the floods in Jammu and Punjab to review the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and was briefed on the extensive rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by army troops in close coordination with the state administration, police, and civil authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years
Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years
IndiGo Shares Heartwarming Video Of Lady Flight Captain Flying Her Family For First Time; Netizens Pour Hearts On Viral Moment
IndiGo Shares Heartwarming Video Of Lady Flight Captain Flying Her Family For First Time; Netizens Pour Hearts On Viral Moment
Reach For Stars: Remote Tribal School In Tripura's Unakoti Opens Space Education Library
Reach For Stars: Remote Tribal School In Tripura's Unakoti Opens Space Education Library
'First Sushant Singh Rajput & Now Priya Marathe...': Usha Nadkarni Gets Emotional, Remembers Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Who Died At 38
'First Sushant Singh Rajput & Now Priya Marathe...': Usha Nadkarni Gets Emotional, Remembers Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Who Died At 38
Read Also
Congress Slams Modi government For ‘Softened Stance’ As PM Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping In...
article-image

The army commander expressed satisfaction over the high level of preparedness, swift deployment of columns, and round-the-clock efforts in evacuating stranded civilians, providing medical aid, essential supplies and restoring connectivity.

He also complimented the dedication and the good work done by all stakeholders, including police and civil administration officials, appreciating the synergy displayed in mitigating the crisis.

Western Command remains committed to providing all possible assistance to civil administration and the local population, with the singular aim of mitigating the impact of floods and restoring normalcy at the earliest, the state said.

A day earlier, Punjab’s Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has criticised the Central government, holding it responsible for worsening the state’s worst flood disaster in the past 37 years. Goyal asserted that the timely release of water by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in June could have significantly reduced the damage caused by the floods.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

Mahila Morcha Women Take Out Rahul Gandhi’s 'Shavyatra' In Bhopal After His Slur On Prime Minister...

Mahila Morcha Women Take Out Rahul Gandhi’s 'Shavyatra' In Bhopal After His Slur On Prime Minister...

Congress Slams Modi government For ‘Softened Stance’ As PM Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping In...

Congress Slams Modi government For ‘Softened Stance’ As PM Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping In...

Trouble Mounts For TMC MP Mahua Moitra As FIR Filed Against Her In Chhattisgarh Over 'Objectionable'...

Trouble Mounts For TMC MP Mahua Moitra As FIR Filed Against Her In Chhattisgarh Over 'Objectionable'...

ED Raids Odisha Businessman's Premises In ₹1,396 Crore Bank Fraud Case, Seizes 10 Luxury Vehicles

ED Raids Odisha Businessman's Premises In ₹1,396 Crore Bank Fraud Case, Seizes 10 Luxury Vehicles