Bihar Congress Spokesperson Anand Madhav Resigns, Slams Party Over 'Unfair' Ticket Distribution | IANS

Patna: A section of Bihar Congress is apparently unhappy over the distribution of tickets for Bihar assembly election as the party's spokesperson Anand Madhav and others levelled serious allegations against AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Kumar Ram.

Madhav has also resigned from all party posts in protest. He alleged that the party denied tickets to the leaders, asking what was the criteria for distributing tickets. While criminals and agents were given tickets, the ones who deserved it were ignored, he alleged. “Someone who joined the party two days ago and abused Rahul Gandhi is considered a member of the party and is given a ticket," he claimed.

"A look at the list reveals that someone who was in RJD yesterday and has not yet joined Congress has been given a ticket," he said, while obliquely referring to RJD spokesperson Rishi Mishra being fielded from Jale on Congress ticket.

Expressing anguish over ticket distribution in Congress, party MP Tariq Anwar, “Former MLA Gajanan Shahi alias Munna Shahi had lost by a mere 113 votes in the previous assembly election. This time, his ticket has been cut. On the other hand, the candidate who had lost by more than 30,000 votes in the previous election has been given another opportunity.”