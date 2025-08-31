 Haryana Police Arrest Sharpshooter After Encounter On Gurugram-Faridabad Road
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Representational Image |

Chandigarh: The Haryana police arrested a sharpshooter after an encounter on Gurugram-Faridabad road in the wee hours on Sunday.

According to information, the accused, identified as Rohit, is said to be associated with gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar and had a reward of Rs 25,000 announced against him by the Rajasthan police. He reportedly had about six serious criminal cases registered against him in Haryana and Rajasthan.

The state police claimed that its team got a tip-off about his location that he was going on a motorcycle from Faridabad to Gurugram following which they intercepted him but the accused opened fire on the team. However, he was shot in the leg when the police fired in defence.

According to reports, the accused was first taken to Gurugram civil hospital from where he was shifted to PGI, Rohtak.

