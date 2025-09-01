Indian Govt To Meet Real Money Games Operators Today, Executives Say 'Meeting Should Have Been Held Before Passing The Online Gaming Bill'

Online Gaming Bill 2025 has been passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha | FPJ

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will convene a significant meeting with representatives from online real money gaming (RMG) federations and operators, marking its first direct engagement with the industry since the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. This development follows informal outreach by MeitY officials over the weekend, who contacted stakeholders via phone calls, though no formal agenda has been shared, according to industry sources cited by Storyboard18.

The meeting is seen as a critical opportunity for the gaming industry to seek clarity on compliance requirements under the new law. A senior executive from a leading RMG platform told Storyboard18, "Multiple stakeholders have received the call from MeitY officials and we are looking forward to the meeting. However, this meeting should have been held before passing the online gaming law."

Another operator expressed uncertainty, reportedly stating, "The agenda for the meeting is not yet clear. We are still trying to understand what exactly MeitY wants to address."

Industry leaders are preparing to raise pressing concerns. "Multiple questions from the gaming industry remain unanswered yet and we will pose those questions to the MeitY officials," an executive from an RMG company noted, adding, "We are still awaiting the date of notification and expect that the government informs us at least a week before the law is enforced. We will seek clarity from the government."

This meeting follows a high-level discussion MeitY held with banks and payment firms, including RazorPay, PhonePe, Stripe, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank, attended by the Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor. Those talks focused on distinguishing between esports, social games, and banned real-money games, while ensuring smooth fund withdrawals for users. Banks have requested additional time to manage refunds and chargebacks, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

MeitY is also addressing the issue of offshore betting and gambling firms using Indian financial channels, aiming to tighten regulations to curb such activities.

Meanwhile, the new law faces legal scrutiny. The Karnataka High Court heard a petition from Head Digital Works, the parent company of RMG platform A23, challenging the constitutionality of the Act. The court has directed the Centre to respond by September 8.

Dream11, Mobile Premier League, GamesKraft, and other big league games have decided to not challenge the government's order on the ban.