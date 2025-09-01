Reliance Partners With Facebook, Google To Accelerate AI Growth In India: AI-Focused Cloud Region To Be Built In Jamnagar

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani | File

At the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled ambitious partnerships with Meta and Google Cloud to advance artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in India. These collaborations aim to democratize AI access, enhance enterprise solutions, and establish cutting-edge infrastructure, positioning Reliance at the forefront of India's digital transformation.

Reliance + Meta

Reliance and Meta have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop Llama-based agentic enterprise AI platforms and tools. The JV will focus on creating ready-to-deploy vertical and sector-specific solutions for Indian enterprises, drawing on Meta's Llama engineering expertise and Reliance's extensive reach to thousands of enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The partners have committed an initial investment of approximately Rs. 855 crore (US$ 100 million), with Reliance holding a 70 percent stake and Meta 30 percent. Powered by Meta's open-source Llama models, the venture will offer an Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service, providing a secure environment for organisations to customise, deploy, and govern generative AI models across various functions like sales, marketing, IT, customer service, and finance.

This setup promises enterprise-grade AI at affordable prices, with lower total cost of ownership and flexible deployment options over cloud, on-premises, or Reliance's infrastructure. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mukesh Ambani stated, "Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life, by combining Meta’s most widely adopted open-source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratise enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organisation, from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage."

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, added, "We're excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open-source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. Through this joint venture, we're putting Meta’s Llama models into real-world use, and I’m looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together."

Reliance + Google

Reliance also announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate India's AI growth. The collaboration will establish a state-of-the-art, AI-focused cloud region dedicated to Reliance in Jamnagar, combining Google Cloud's latest generation generative AI compute expertise with Reliance's infrastructure, renewable energy initiatives, and Jio's advanced digital network.

This dedicated cloud region will support high-performance AI workloads, enabling Reliance to innovate faster and modernize operations. It will provide AI-first services to enterprises, SMBs, startups, developers, and public sector organisations, backed by Jio’s network scale and Reliance’s energy leadership.

Google Cloud will deploy its AI hypercomputer and integrated AI stack, including generative AI models and development platforms. The facility will be powered by Reliance’s green energy for sustainable operations, with Jio ensuring high-capacity fiber connectivity to key metros like Mumbai and Delhi.

Ambani remarked, "This partnership with Google Cloud marks a new chapter in India’s technology journey. By bringing Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to Jamnagar, supported by Reliance’s infrastructure, renewable energy, and nationwide network, we are laying the foundation for India to become a global leader in AI. Just as Jio and Google came together to democratize the internet for every Indian, we will now democratize intelligence for every Indian."

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, "At Google, we’ve long been investing in India's digital future, and our partnership with Reliance and Jio has been an important part of how we do that. Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions. And now, we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to building India's AI future together."