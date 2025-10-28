 OpenAI Will Offer 'ChatGPT Go' Free Of Cost For A Year To Users In India Who Sign Up From November 4
ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's recently launched subscription tier that offers increased message limits, image generation, and file uploads for users in India, a market ChatGPT counts as its second-largest and among the fastest-growing.

Updated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
New Delhi: OpenAI on Tuesday said it will offer 'ChatGPT Go' -- that supports higher query limits and more image generation -- free for one year to users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period beginning November 4.ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's recently launched subscription tier that offers increased message limits, image generation, and file uploads for users in India, a market ChatGPT counts as its second-largest and among the fastest-growing.

"To celebrate OpenAI's DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November - its first in India - OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting 4 November," the company said.

ChatGPT Go was launched in India in August, designed in response to user feedback requesting more affordable access to ChatGPT's most advanced features, according to OpenAI.In the first month since its launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled.On the back of this strong demand, OpenAI has since expanded ChatGPT Go to close to 90 markets worldwide.

Millions in India use ChatGPT daily, including a rapidly growing community of developers, students and professionals who are leveraging OpenAI's advanced tools."This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI's 'Indiafirst' commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year," OpenAI said in a statement.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will be eligible for the free 12-month promotion."Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users has been inspiring," Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said.Turley added: "Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

