 Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSupreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla

Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla hailed the Supreme Court's judgement freezing Vodafone Idea's AGR liability at Rs 87,695 crore—with reassessment—as a decisive turning point. This clarity, combined with government intervention, ends years of uncertainty, shifting focus to sustainable growth. Vodafone Idea narrowed its Q3 net loss to Rs 5,286 crore, boosted by 7.3% ARPU rise to Rs 186.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court judgement on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities of telecom operator Vodafone Idea has been a 'decisive turning point', enabling the company to look beyond survival, with focus on sustainable growth, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla said on Wednesday.

In an annual note, Birla said the Vodafone Idea experience underlines his belief that "Tough Times Don't Last. Tough Companies Do." "With long-standing uncertainty removed through the clarity of the Honourable Supreme Court's judgment and the government's decisive intervention, the operating environment has fundamentally changed. For the first time in years, the fog has cleared, allowing the business to look beyond survival and focus on sustainable growth," Birla said.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 8% To ₹12.46 After AGR Dues Frozen Till 2025, Indus Towers Rallies...
article-image

Based on the apex court order, the government has frozen the AGR liability of the company at Rs 87,695 crore, which will also be reassessed. "Our joint venture, Vodafone Idea, has stood in the eye of this storm, navigating one of the most protracted periods of uncertainty in the industry's history," Birla said. He said the company carried through its most challenging years with the commitment of employees, loyalty of customers and the belief of business partners and shareholders.

Birla said the government's determination to revitalise the telecom sector was equally vital, coupled with the promoters' firm conviction in the long-term potential of the Indian telecom sector. "A dogged focus on daily operations, service and network expansion will now serve as the foundation for revival. A healthy, competitive telecom industry is essential to India's digital future. India deserves 3 private telecom players. India deserves a successful Vodafone Idea. And this is, once again, an idea whose time has come," Birla said.

FPJ Shorts
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
Elon Musk & Vinod Khosla Clash Over Race & Immigration Debate On Social Media
Elon Musk & Vinod Khosla Clash Over Race & Immigration Debate On Social Media
Pinterest To Lay Off 15% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Here's Who Is Impacted
Pinterest To Lay Off 15% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Here's Who Is Impacted
Wonder Man OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Marvel Series?
Wonder Man OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Marvel Series?
Read Also
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹270 Crore, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹478 Crore
article-image

On several occasions, Birla had given up on continuing the operations of debt-ridden and cash-strapped Vodafone Idea in the absence of relief. The company's total debt stood at Rs 2.09 lakh crore, comprising Rs 4,424 crore of outstanding bank debt, Rs 1.24 lakh crore of deferred payment obligations for spectrum, and Rs 80,502 crore of adjusted gross revenue dues. The Group has incurred a loss of Rs 17,418 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2025, and its net worth stood at negative Rs 87,744 crore.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 5,286 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, mainly due to customer service upgrades. The company's subscriber base declined by 3.4 per cent year-on-year to 19.29 crore from 19.98 crore. However, Vi saw an increase in postpaid and 4G/5G subscribers. The company's postpaid subscriber base increased by 14.2 per cent to 2.88 crore from 2.52 crore a year ago. The 4G and 5G subscriber base increased to 12.85 crore from 12.6 crore on a YoY basis.

Vi said its user revenue or ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 186 in the reported quarter from Rs 173 in the quarter ended December 2024, mainly due to customer upgrades. Consolidated revenue from operations remained almost flat at Rs 11,323 crore during the latest third quarter compared to Rs 11,117 crore a year ago. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: How ₹45 Crore In Assets Made Him One Of Maharashtra’s Richest Leaders?
Ajit Pawar Net Worth: How ₹45 Crore In Assets Made Him One Of Maharashtra’s Richest Leaders?
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs &...
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs &...
Shadowfax Lists At 9% Discount, Shares Open ₹112-113 Vs ₹124 IPO Price On BSE/NSE
Shadowfax Lists At 9% Discount, Shares Open ₹112-113 Vs ₹124 IPO Price On BSE/NSE
Budget Session: Key Dates For President’s Address, Economic Survey & Union Budget 2026–27
Budget Session: Key Dates For President’s Address, Economic Survey & Union Budget 2026–27
Asian Paints Shares Slide 7% After Q3 FY26 Results, Profit Hit By ₹158 Crore Exceptional Costs &...
Asian Paints Shares Slide 7% After Q3 FY26 Results, Profit Hit By ₹158 Crore Exceptional Costs &...