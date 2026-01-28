TVS Motor Net Profit Rises To ₹940 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 37% YoY To ₹12,476 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: TVS Motor delivered its highest-ever quarterly standalone results in Q3 FY26, with revenue climbing to Rupees 12,476 crore from Rupees 9,097 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit after tax surged to Rupees 940 crore, marking a 52 percent YoY rise from Rupees 618 crore. On a sequential basis, Q2 PAT stood at Rupees 906 crore and Q1 at Rupees 779 crore, underscoring the company’s ability to maintain margins despite input cost pressures.

Sequential Growth Holds Firm

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue increased by 4.8 percent from Rupees 11,905 crore in Q2. Total expenses rose by 4.5 percent, reaching Rupees 11,134 crore due to higher raw material and employee costs. A one-time exceptional charge of Rupees 41.4 crore related to labour law provisions was recorded in Q3. Nevertheless, net profit rose to Rupees 940 crore from Rupees 906 crore in Q2, with EPS rising from Rupees 19.07 to Rupees 19.79.

Nine-Month Performance Snapshot

For the nine months ended December 2025, standalone revenue reached Rupees 34,463 crore, a 29 percent increase over Rupees 26,701 crore in the same period last year. Net profit surged 41 percent to Rupees 2,625 crore from Rupees 1,858 crore. Volume growth, particularly in the motorcycle and EV segments, supported the financial uptrend through the first three quarters of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by TVS Motor. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.